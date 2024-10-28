In Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, you’ll travel around the world in order to stop Pantheon. One of your stops in the mission, “Blood Feud”, requires you to infiltrate a restaurant. Inside it is a pretty valuable safe for you to crack and here’s how you open it.

The mission you are on is to kill some high-value targets, all to gain the trust of Sev, a powerful ally. You start out sniping Yannik from atop a church tower. From there, you’ll meet Sev and be transported to a restaurant where a majority of those targets will be. Of course, you can't have a secret hideout without a secret safe and, lucky for us, we know where to find it.

How to Get to the Safe in Blood Feud

There are two ways to get to the safe in "Blood Feud" in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6: the standard way (entering the restaurant via doorways and getting to it) or the sneaky way (entering the restaurant via the vents). Either way, you may need to sneak past or shoot at least two enemies, so keep your guard up.

Make sure to use silenced weapons and tools against foes if you're being sneaky. Also be wary of positioning, as close groups are more likely to notice one of the members go down, even if they aren't too close.

Way 1: The Standard Way

For this way, enter through the kitchen, take out the two enemies, and then find a stairwell on your left. Go down that neighboring hallway (there will be two bathrooms to your right and left), and you’ll get to the room. There will be a few gunmen patrolling, so advise caution but play to your strengths whether you want a shootout or not.

Way 2: The Sneaky Way

If you want to be quiet about your entrance into the restaurant, you’ll want to find the vent atop a white van near the dropoff. Open it and go straight until you come to two separate ways. Each of them leads to a bathroom, so choose one and drop down. Then, make your way to the safe room to your right or left.

Be aware that there are two enemies in the room, so take them out via a silenced weapon or silent takedowns.

How to Unlock the Safe in Blood Feud + Reward

Close

To unlock the safe, you must turn on the radio. Walk around and go towards where the signal is strongest. The radio should be located on your left once you enter atop a table next to a coffee pot. Turn it on and adjust the frequency and amplitude. Match the outlined form and it will say the code. Just like in The Rook, the code is unique to you, so no two codes are the same.

The voice will repeat the code again, so if you miss it the first time or can't remember one of the numbers. The safe is located in the far right corner of the room beside some file cabinets. Once you've unlocked the safe, you can take your reward: $1000. This will come in handy with building out The Rook and granting you advantages on the battlefield.