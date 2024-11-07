In Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, you’ll travel around the world in order to stop Pantheon. On your trip, you travel to a secret laboratory in Kentucky to get to the bottom of what created the Cradle. Within its mysterious walls, a valuable safe lies in wait. Here’s how to find it and crack it open.

The mission you’re on doesn’t go as planned right away. First, you fall down an elevator shaft and into the lower levels of the laboratory. Second, it seems that the gas has made you remember some forgotten memories, and now you’re seeing zombies everywhere. Fortunately, you do have a grappling hook to zoom around with. While you won’t need it to get to the safe, you will need to unlock the area.

Related Review: Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Does Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 right the ship and deliver one of the best Call of Duty experiences in years or does it crumble under pressure?

How to Get to the Safe in Emergence

Close

In order to get to the safe, you must acquire the grappling hook and beat the dozens of zombies and Director on the bottom floor. It's a bit of a hard fight, but there are turrets to even the playing field. You’ll zip your way back up to the main area and fight a few zombies to get to the center console. Use the yellow keycard you acquired from the monster below, and you'll be able to explore the other areas. However, our attention should go to the door to the right, as you can now open it up and two areas will be unlocked.

You don't have to get it right away, as you can complete the areas in any order you'd like.

The one you are looking for is Cognitive Research. Make your way there and head up the stairs into the area. You'll get a little jump scare with a flying zombie, but outside of that, business as usual for Case. There will be a straight hallway with a telephone on the left (which will ring once you get through the whole part, so take note of that). Then, when you make it to the end (there will be a vending machine there), make a left down to the locker room and, inside there will be the safe.

Related Call of Duty: Black Ops 6: How to Unlock the Safehouse Safe in The Rook The Rook in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 has a secret and intricate safe with some good loot. Here's how to unlock it.

How to Unlock the Safe in Emergence + Reward

Close

To unlock the safe, you must turn on the radio in the area. Walk around and go towards where the signal is strongest. The radio should be located on one of the shelves on the furthest side of the locker room. Turn it on and adjust the frequency and amplitude. Match the outlined form and it will say the code. Just like in The Rook, the code is unique to you, so no two codes are the same.

The voice will repeat the code again, so if you miss it the first time or can't remember one of the numbers. The safe is located straight from the entrance next to hung-up clothes. There is also a tape there that, if played, will summon some zombies, so be ready for that if you go for it. Once you've unlocked the safe, you can take your reward: $1000. This will come in handy with building out The Rook and granting you advantages on the battlefield, especially if you’ve found the other safes in levels like Blood Feud and Ground Control.