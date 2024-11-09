In Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, you’ll travel around the world in order to stop Pantheon. To prep for the big fight at the castle, you have to do some favors across a huge open area in Hunting Season. Within one of the encampments lies a pretty valuable safe for you to crack and here’s how you open it.

The mission starts off in Iraq, where you, Adler, Marshall, and Captain Park are tasked to help the SAS. They ask you to take out the SAM sites across the area, as well as anything else on your way like encampments and radars. This mission is one of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6’s open-world segments, so there’s a lot you can do with your time there. Of course, with that much space, there’s bound to be some secrets like audio logs and a safe, much like in levels before.

How to Get to the Safe in Hunting Season

The safe in Hunting Season is located at one of the encampments within the map called Village. The exact location is on the bottom left next to a SAM site. When you get there, you’ll get a message about the encampment and that you should clear it out. There are a lot of soldiers there, including inside the house the safe is in. You can go about it however you like in terms of taking them out. If you’ve gotten the mortar or the stealth jet, you can use those to take out a massive amount if they’re in one place. You can also use your silenced weapons to take them out from a distance, though guns blazing is a viable option and quite doable if you have cover.

You should already have a silenced Goblin Mk2 with decent range, so the silent route is available. However, it doesn't have the best range, so be a bit closer to your target via available cover if possible and aim for the head.

In terms of the house, it’s the one with a broken roof and had a sniper located on it. There are enemies within the house that may still be there when you enter. It is dark in some areas, so keep your guard up and take it slow.

How to Unlock the Safe in Hunting Season + Reward

To unlock the safe, you must turn on the radio in the area. Walk around and go towards where the signal is strongest. The radio should be located on the balcony near the kitchen on the second floor. Turn it on and adjust the frequency and amplitude. Match the outlined form and it will say the code. Just like in The Rook, the code is unique to you, so no two codes are the same.

The voice will repeat the code again, so if you miss it the first time or can't remember one of the numbers. The safe is located to the right of the radio room when you enter back into the building. There are a few rice bags and a dresser next to it. Once you've unlocked the safe, you can take your reward: $1000. This will come in handy with building out The Rook and granting you advantages on the battlefield, especially if you’ve found the other safes in levels like Blood Feud and Emergence.