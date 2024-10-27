In Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, your base of operations is The Rook, a former KGB hideout. So, naturally, a secret safe would have a pretty convoluted and delicate way of opening. Here's the step-by-step process of getting that safe open.

Step 1: Boiler Room

To reach the boiler room in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, you’ll need to go right next to the Briefing Room where you accept missions. Then, open the door to your right and go down the stairs to see the Boiler Room. There will be water leaking and lots of loud noise, which can only mean one thing: it's busted. Fortunately, there is a note (in the gallery) that gives us guidelines as to fixing it. To put it in simpler terms, you must:

Turn the Boiler valve twice to stop the leak. Turn the Fuel once Hit the Pilot switch Turn the Boiler valve twice again.

Doing this will turn the pilot light green and a yet-to-be-seen door will now be open.

Step 2: Piano

For this step, head on back up to where the Briefing Room is and hang left until you see a piano. You'll obtain a Blacklight at a nearby table, which will be helpful going forward. In order to unlock a secret passage, you must play the correct piano keys. These keys are shown on top of the piano when playing, but which keys to press aren't. Well, lucky for you, your handy-dandy Blacklight is here to save the day. Turn it on and, all around the room, there will be five key signs. Each one will point to the next one and, essentially, give you the order in which to play it. Here are the keys to play:

Mn Pe Cn Ao Pe

Do this and, to your right, the wall will slide in, and a secret passageway will appear. Go down the stairs and open the door (unlocked by the boiler).

Step 3: Keypad

When you go through the door, head straight until you get to two pathways. Go down the left one and look for a door with a keypad. When you find it, use the Blacklight and look for the numbers with fingerprints on them.

It's important to note that the code is randomly generated, so you won't have the same code as I did nor others.

Play around with the different combinations and keep in mind the decryption log to your right, as it will tell you if numbers are placed correctly, in the wrong spot, or not in the code at all. Once you've cracked the code, the door will open and you can head in.

Step 4: Computer Hack

When you enter, go to the back and find the computer on the desk. Hack it, and you'll be met with a cool little codeword game. Use the number sequence and match it up with the letters on the bottom. Think of it like a Cryptogram! Unlike the code, the words will be the same. Those words are, in order:

BUNKER

HOLDING

ROOM

OPEN

Once you've inputted those, you can move onto the next step.

Step 5: Lockpick

From the computer room, take a sharp right and head to the end of the hall. Go to the door on the left, go in, and then straight to the door with a lock on it. You can lockpick this door as long as you get it correct. Fortunately, you can go at your own pace, as no enemies or threats are in your vicinity.

To get the lock open, move the lockpick side to side until it glows white. Keep it there until it clicks and proceed onto the next one.

After you've successfully lockpicked the door, go in and grab the key on the table.

Step 6: Radio Signal and Code