Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 has enjoyed the series' most popular opening three-day weekend in history. It's also received the most hours played from any three-day opening weekend in the franchise.

Black Ops 6 Becomes "Biggest Call of Duty Release Ever"

Xbox and Activision have confirmed that Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is selling exceptionally well, despite the game debuting on the subscription service Xbox Game Pass. It has amassed the most players, hours, and matches played within its opening three-day span. There is a lot of excitement over this year's Call of Duty, and it's arguably one of the best entries in series history. Game Rant's review gave it a score of 9/10.

"Last week’s launch of Black Ops 6 was the biggest Call of Duty release ever, setting a record for day one players, as well as Game Pass subscriber adds on launch day," said Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella in an earnings call on Wednesday. "Unit sales on PlayStation and Steam were also up over 60 percent year-over-year." Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is the first game in the history of the franchise to launch day one on Xbox Game Pass, and the experiment seems to have worked.

“Thank you to our players around the world for making Black Ops 6 the biggest Call of Duty launch ever," said SVP and GM of Call of Duty Matt Cox in an email sent out Wednesday. "Our goal from the start has been to bring this great game to as many players as possible wherever they are, however they play." Cox calls the response from the Call of Duty community "incredible."

Nuketown is On The Way

Interest will likely continue to pour into Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 as the fan-favourite map Nuketown is debuting in the game this Friday. The close-quarters nature of the map will excite many, who come to play Black Ops 6 this weekend. Season 1 is also starting on November 14, adding new maps, modes, a new Zombies map, and more content. The battle royale Warzone will also bring in the Omnimovement system from Black Ops 6, in addition to the game's weapons. You'll be able to test these new weapons and the Omnimovement system in the new Area 99 location in Warzone.

This is finally good news for Xbox, which has struggled in the news over the past year with many layoffs, the PlayStation ports of its games (and upsetting its fans in the process), and the lack of a port for one of 2024's best games Black Myth: Wukong.