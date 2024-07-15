Key Takeaways Get ready for the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 multiplayer beta starting August 30 with maps, weapons, and game modes.

Both beta weekends will be available to PlayStation, Xbox, and PC players thanks to the end of exclusivity deals.

The beta will feature content like Park, Adler, Brutus, Klaus as Operators, and weapons like the LR 7.62 Sniper Rifle.

Treyarch and Activision today revealed when players can go hands-on with Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6's October 25 release date is fast approaching, which means its nearly time for players to go hands-on with the game via the traditional multiplayer beta. Right on cue, developer Treyarch today confirmed that the beta is scheduled to kick shortly after Call of Duty: Next. The August 28 event will be a full reveal of the multiplayer suite with the first beta weekend kicking off August 30. Within the beta, players will get access to a selection of maps, weapons, equipment, perks, and game modes.

In a switch up from the past few years, the first beta weekend will not be exclusive to PlayStation. As part of Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard, exclusivity of certain Operators, game modes, and beta weekends has ended. Players across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC can enjoy both beta weekends.

The beta weekends

The first beta weekend runs from Friday August 30 at 10am PT through Wednesday September 4 at 10am PT. This weekend will be available across all platforms for those who have pre-ordered the game or are subscribed to Xbox Game Pass. Meanwhile, the second beta weekend kicks off Friday September 6 at 10am PT and runs through Monday September 9 at 10am PT and is open for everyone to hop in and try.

Beta Weekend 1: Friday 8/30 - Wednesday 9/4; PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS4, and Xbox One; Pre-Orders, Xbox Game Pass subscribers only

Beta Weekend 2: Friday 9/6 - Wednesday 9/9; PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS4, and Xbox One; Open Beta

What content to expect in the beta

Treyarch has yet to reveal a full list of content available to players during the beta, but there is some content that we do know will be playable. Specifically, the content from the Vault Edition will be playable for those who pre-ordered. So, it's highly likely that all players will get to use the base version of the Operators and weapons. The Operators are Park, Adler, Brutus, and Klaus. Meanwhile, the weapons include:

LR 7.62 Sniper Rifle

Jackal PDW SMG

Marine SP Shotgun

AMES B5 Assault Rifle

Combat Knife

Of course, players should also expect more weapons, a variety of equipment and perks, and a handful of maps. A full list of content will likely be released around the same time as Call of Duty: Next.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 launches October 25 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS4, and Xbox One.