Look alive. Activision has officially revealed that the next installment of the Call of Duty series will be titled, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. As it states, this will be the sixth Black Ops game in the franchise's history, with its last being Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War in 2020. This also marks the first main Call of Duty game after the acquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft.

First Light

Marketing for the game became apparent to players when some found the infamous Sally pistol with six scratch marks as ground loot in Call of Duty: Warzone. On May 22, a website called TheTruthLies went live, which featured a television with multiple channels that viewers are able to scan through. A short video was teased that showcased the USA in a state of madness, with a rise of political dominance. The video also showcased a group of individuals walking around the forest, most likely in South Dakota given Mt. Rushmore being seen at the end.

On May 23, a blog went live on the Call of Duty website with the confirmation of the Black Ops 6 title. It was also revealed that there will be a direct showcase after the Xbox Games showcase on June 9. On Call of Duty’s X (formerly known as Twitter) account, it was announced that the Direct will give players a first in-depth look at gameplay and product announcements. Seeing how the game will be having its own event after the big showcase, it can be predicted that a trailer could make its way into the Microsoft presentation.

Gone AWOL

The Black Ops series has been going on since 2010, and has seen a release within a 2-3 year time frame. The sixth title is different, considering the last one was in 2020. This series is developed by Treyarch, but it hasn’t been officially released if they are behind it. Seeing how there hasn’t been a Black Ops in four years, it's exciting to think about how much time was spent creating the game. The series has had success with its Black Ops titles.

As previously stated, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will have a Direct after the Xbox Gaming Showcase on June 9. The game currently doesn’t have a release date.