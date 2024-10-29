Key Takeaways Preseason Patch for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 introduces XP changes, multiplayer map fixes, and stability adjustments.

Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard leads to a 10-year deal for Call of Duty on multiple platforms.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6's first patch addresses XP rewards, gameplay bugs, and stability in both multiplayer and Zombies modes.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is finally available, marking the first entry in the blockbuster franchise to be released following the Microsoft acquisition of Activision Blizzard, but while a lot has changed behind the scenes, the need for a day one patch has not changed. Coming days after the game's launch, the Preseason Patch is already adding quality-of-life features, changing XP progression to be more forgiving, and correcting game-breaking bugs in multiplayer and zombie modes. Early exploits that broke the boundaries of a few of the multiplayer maps have also been shut down, hopefully setting the standard for fast response to any future exploits that pop up as the game matures.

For years, the annual Call of Duty release has been the best-selling game of the year, and the franchise has been so dominant, it was the crux of Sony's legal argument against the Microsoft/Activision Blizzard acquisition from going through. Microsoft made concessions in court that were good enough for regulators to let the largest corporate acquisition in history to go through, including a 10-year deal to release Call of Duty on multiple platforms on the same day. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is the first under this agreement, since Modern Warfare 3, the 2023 release, was published pre-acquisition. It will be one or two more console generations before the franchise can become a console exclusive.

The Preseason Patch Changes

The XP reward adjustments may be the biggest change in the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Preseason Patch, but they aren't the only adjustments.

Multiplayer has been the heart of Call of Duty since the very first game, but today, there's more modes to play than ever before, with unlockables from gun camo to weapons dependent on filling up the XP bar. In Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 first patch, Treyarch is fixing the XP rewards for Control, Deathmatch, Gunfight, Search and Destroy and Team Deathmatch, so that they will match the other modes. This goes for both Player XP and Gun XP, and in the official notes Treyarch adds that they are closely monitoring every mode to make sure all players are progressing, no matter how they choose to play.

The XP reward adjustments may be the biggest change in the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Preseason Patch, but they aren't the only adjustments. If you experienced getting sniped from off map on Babylon, Lowtown and Red Card, you can breath a sigh of relief that the patch has closed that exploit. Perhaps equally annoying, if someone drops out of a match, the matchmaking system sometimes had a hiccup and wouldn't find a replacement and that issue has also been fixed.

In a less-dramatic XP change, Decoys no longer give XP and there's been stability adjustments under the hood. Outside the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 competitive multiplayer, the immensely popular Zombies mode sees a few adjustments focused on bug fixes for now. Zombies will keep spawning on Liberty Falls, side quests in Terminus will now come to an end and Wonder Weapons are now correctly attainable from GobbleGums!. This is only the first of what will be many patches during the lifespan of the title, with the hope that under the watchful eye of Microsoft, Treyarch remains responsive to the community and stays on top of any game-breaking bugs or exploits before they drive players away.

Full Patch Notes

GLOBAL

Loadouts

The last-selected loadout will properly be highlighted when opening the Loadouts menu in-game.

Operators

Addressed an issue with Bailey’s animation in the Operators menu.

Settings

The ‘Mute Licensed Music’ setting now functions properly.

MULTIPLAYER

Maps

Babylon Closed an exploit where players could get outside of the intended playspace on Babylon.

Lowtown Closed an exploit where players could get outside of the intended playspace on Lowtown.

Red Card Closed an exploit where players could get outside of the intended playspace on Red Card. Improved stability in Red Card.

General Adressed an issue with stability when using in-game interacts.



Modes

Increased XP and Weapon XP rates for modes that were awarding less XP than expected. Team Deathmatch Control Search & Destroy Gunfight



Our team is closely monitoring XP rates for all modes to ensure players are progressing as expected wherever they play.

Matchmaking

Addressed an issue that was occasionally preventing matches from quickly finding a replacement player in the case that another player quit the match.

Firing Range

Players can now select a Loadout in Firing Range, regardless of level progression.

Private Matches

Private Match will no longer forfeit if one team has zero players.

Theater

Improved performance when watching clips in Theater.

Training Course

Improved server stability in the Training Course.

Equipment

Tactical Equipment Decoy Removed XP gain for Decoys. Smoke Resolved an issue with stability when using the Smoke Grenade.



Scorestreaks

Dreadnought Addressed an issue where the incoming missile sound from the Dreadnought would continuously play.



Medals

Fixed an issue where the Ace Medal was being incorrectly awarded during certain conditions.

ZOMBIES

Terminus

Addressed an issue with a Side Quest in Terminus sometimes not ending properly.

Liberty Falls

Addressed an issue that could cause zombies to stop spawning in Liberty Falls.

GobbleGums

The Wonderbar! GobbleGum now grants the Player a Wonder Weapon appropriately.

Gameplay

S.A.M. Trials Corrected text in S.A.M. trials to properly reference the LDBR. Fixed an issue with S.A.M. Trials not spawning during matches in certain instances.



Stability

Added various crash and stability fixes.

UI/UX

​​​​​Improved stability in the main menus.

STORE

Store will properly update after the C.O.D.E. Endeavor Pack has been purchased.

Source: CallofDuty.com