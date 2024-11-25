Quick Links Multiplayer Zombies Warzone

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 has a total of ten different levels of prestige that a player can enter, with a set of seven calling card challenges each for Multiplayer, Zombies, and Warzone.

Related Call of Duty: Black Ops 6: All Dark Ops Challenges and How to Beat Them We reveal all of the Dark Ops Calling Card challenges, and give you tips on how to beat them!

Players won't be able to earn progress towards these challenges until they've reached the prestige level associated, so make sure that you've reached Prestige 5 before attempting the challenges below!

Multiplayer

Forged to Kill

Forged to Kill challenges are all based around getting kills while having specific attachments equipped to your guns.

Name Challenge Strategy Steady Hand Using a Weapon with the Lightweight Foregrip Attachment equipped: Kill 25 enemies who have damaged you Play Normal mode on larger maps, and equip the Stim Shot tactical equipment. Wild Fire With the Gung-Ho Perk and Assault Grip, any Laser and Rapid Fire Attachments equipped: Kill 50 enemies shortly after sprinting Play Hardcore mode, use an SMG or Assault Rifle on small maps Acrobatic With the Dexterity Perk and any Laser and Quickdraw Grip Attachments equipped, get 50 Hipfire Kills while diving or sliding Playing in Hardcore mode, use an SMG or a Shotgun on small maps or maps with hills to slide down Headhunter Using a Weapon with the High-Caliber Barrel and Muzzle Brake Attachments equipped, get 25 Headshots Use an SVD Sniper Rifle and equip other attachments to increase ADS speed Silent Hunter With a Suppressor Attachment and the Tracker and Ninja Perks equipped: get 25 Kills from behind Use the Sleeper Agent field upgrade on Hardcore mode, and use a silenced pistol Deep Focus Using a Weapon with the Compensator Muzzle equipped: get 50 Kills while holding your breath Apply a long range scope onto a gun and make sure that you can hold your breath when ADS Forged to Kill Master Obtain all Forged to Kill Calling Cards See above

Zombies

Dismemberment

These calling card challenges are all based around using lethal equipment to kill Zombies. Don't forget that you can use crafting tables to create more equipment, as long as you collect enough salvage.

Name Challenge Strategy Blast Zone Earn 10 Fulmination Medals (Killed 10 Zombies with a single explosion from Lethal equipment) Use a Decoy to collect enemies into one spot, or run in circles to make a crowd. Perfectly Charred Kill 50 Special Zombies with Molotovs Craft or collect Molotovs, and shoot Manglers to the lowest health possible before throwing them. Precision Cuts Get 20 Kills in a row with the Combat Axe without missing Make a long line of Zombies and throw it straight through as many as possible. Fire & Forget Earn 10 Lethality Medals (Killed 20 Zombies rapidly with only Lethals and Field Upgrades) Use Monkey Bombs or Decoys, then stack up Impact Grenades or C4 to create a quick series of explosions. Armageddon Get 10 Zombie Kills with a single Blast Trap 10 times Use a decoy, or activate Frenzied Guard and then throw it straight down when being mobbed. Kill It With Fire Kill 3 Amalgams with Thermo Grenades Play on Terminus and collect salvage to craft Thermo Grenades. Lower the Amalgams with your gun to the lowest possible health Dismemberment Master Complete all Dismemberment challenges See above

Warzone

Aggressive Strategy

This set of challenges is based around playing aggressively in Warzone, so make sure you keep an eye out for loose cash and armor packs. Also, we recommend playing Resurgence when possible, as it's much faster-paced.

Name Challenge Strategy Intel Hoarder In Battle Royale or Resurgence, activate 3 UAV Killstreaks in a single match 15 times Equip the Battle Ready wild card to your loadout, and grab it ASAP from a Loadout drop Hidden Viper Get 15 Kills while you are concealed by a Counter UAV "Get good" Follow Through In Battle Royale or Resurgence, get 10 Kills after the Gulag closes or Resurgence has ended "Get good" Come at Me In Battle Royale or Resurgence, complete 5 Most Wanted Contracts Use extra recon tools like UAVs to spot the players that are trying to hunt you down Mobile Shopper In Battle Royale or Resurgence, make purchases at 3 different buy stations in a single match, 3 times Use vehicles to travel between them, then buy the cheapest possible item that you can at each station New Toys In Battle Royale or Resurgence, purchase a loadout drop 10 times Loadout drops appear more than once in a game, so go for them all (even if you don't keep what you grab) Aggressive Strategy Master Complete all Aggressive Strategy challenges See above