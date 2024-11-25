Quick Links Multiplayer Zombies Warzone

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 has a total of ten different levels of prestige that a player can enter, with a set of seven calling card challenges each for Multiplayer, Zombies, and Warzone.

Related Call of Duty: Black Ops 6: All Dark Ops Challenges and How to Beat Them We reveal all of the Dark Ops Calling Card challenges, and give you tips on how to beat them!

Players won't be able to earn progress towards these challenges until they've reached the prestige level associated, so make sure that you've reached Prestige 8 before attempting the challenges below!

Multiplayer

Lay Waste

This set of challenges is earned by using Scorestreaks to score kills in specific scenarios (most of them will display a Medal if done correctly). For all of these, we recommend using the Strategist combat specialty, as well as using Perk Greed to also equip the Bankroll perk.

Name Challenge Strategy Clear Earn 10 Hard Stop Medals (Killed 2 enemies that are contesting a friendly Objective with a single player-controlled Scorestreak) See challenge description Stunt Driver Earn 10 Kaboom Medals (Killed 2 or more enemies with a single RC-XD) Play on a small map like Stakeout or Nuketown Incoming Earn 5 Raining Death Medals (Killed 3 or more enemies with the Hellstorm Missile) Be sure to shoot the cluster missile in a different spot than your main missile, and play on large outdoor maps Ripped Up Earn 5 Guns Blazing Medals (3 or more rapid Kills with the Chopper Gunner) Play free-for-all so that you can have more targets to shoot at, or aim for the enemy spawn in team-based modes Special Delivery Kill 5 enemies with the Archangel Launcher that are assaulting, defending, arming, or defusing an Objective These kills do not need to be all at once. Fly the missile high into the air, then use the speed boost when an enemy begins assaulting the objective. Devastating Force Earn 5 Death from Above Medals (3 or more rapid Kills with the Dreadnought) See challenge description Lay Waste Master Complete all Lay Waste challenges See above

Zombies

Sweet Tooth

The Sweet Tooth collection is comprised of challenges that require the use of different gobblegums, which can be purchased with COD points or earned by playing Zombies.

Name Challenge Strategy Extinction Event With Insta-Kill active from the Kill Joy GobbleGum: Kill 100 Zombies Combine this with the Temporal Gift gobblegum to increase the time that Insta-Kill is active Easy Lobotomy With Idle Eyes and Free Fire GobbleGums active, get 25 rapid Critical Kills Use a decoy first to collect them all into one place, and make sure your gun is high-level (also consider using an Insta-Kill power-up) Phalanx With the Shields Up GobbleGum and Frenzied Guard Field Upgrade active: Kill 25 Zombies using Melee Weapons Use the Baseball Bat (upgraded and Pack-a-Punched) and have the third tier shield upgrade equipped (purple Wall Buy) Full Power Kill 100 Zombies in a match after activating an Ultra GobbleGum See challenge description Close Call Kill 25 Zombies knocked down by the concussive blast caused by teleporting after consuming Anywhere But Here! Play on Liberty Falls in a full multiplayer match, so that you have a higher likelihood of teleporting to an area where Zombies are already spawned in Value Town Use a GobbleGum and Fire Sale to acquire an instantly Pack-A-Punched Weapon for 10 Essence from a Wall Buy or a Mystery Box Use the Crate Power gobblegum, as well as the Immolation Liquidation gobblegum Sweet Tooth Master Complete all Sweet Tooth challenges See above

Warzone

Wet Work

These challenges are all based around getting melee kills, which can be very difficult in Warzone. We recommend using the knife for quicker kills, as well as recon and cloaking equipment.

Name Challenge Strategy Strong Arm Get 5 Kills with Melee Weapons Spawn in Resurgence in a high-density area, and play fast and aggressive (you'll probably die) Handiwork Perform 5 Finishing Moves Consider following the characters who are AFK in the jump plane at the start of the match, and picking them off once they land. Fast Hand Get your first kill in a match using melee, 5 times Spawn in Resurgence in a high-density area, and play fast and aggressive (you'll probably die) In the Ring Get 4 Kills using Melee Weapons or Melee in a single match without dying Have the Stim Shot equipped, play Resurgence, and watch the skies to see where enemies land One Two Punch Get 5 Kills on enemies who are stunned or blinded, with Melee Have plenty of tacticals equipped, and don't go for finishing moves here. Contender In Battle Royale or Resurgence, finish Top 5 with a minimum of 3 Melee Kills, 3 times "Get good" Wet Work Master Complete all Wet Work Challenges See above