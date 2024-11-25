Quick Links

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 has a total of ten different levels of prestige that a player can enter, with a set of seven calling card challenges each for Multiplayer, Zombies, and Warzone.

Art screenshot of Weaver and the Beamsmasher
Players won't be able to earn progress towards these challenges until they've reached the prestige level associated, so make sure that you've reached Prestige 8 before attempting the challenges below!

Multiplayer

Lay Waste

Snowy battlefield wth soldiers with guns

This set of challenges is earned by using Scorestreaks to score kills in specific scenarios (most of them will display a Medal if done correctly). For all of these, we recommend using the Strategist combat specialty, as well as using Perk Greed to also equip the Bankroll perk.

Name

Challenge

Strategy

Clear

Earn 10 Hard Stop Medals (Killed 2 enemies that are contesting a friendly Objective with a single player-controlled Scorestreak)

See challenge description

Stunt Driver

Earn 10 Kaboom Medals (Killed 2 or more enemies with a single RC-XD)

Play on a small map like Stakeout or Nuketown

Incoming

Earn 5 Raining Death Medals (Killed 3 or more enemies with the Hellstorm Missile)

Be sure to shoot the cluster missile in a different spot than your main missile, and play on large outdoor maps

Ripped Up

Earn 5 Guns Blazing Medals (3 or more rapid Kills with the Chopper Gunner)

Play free-for-all so that you can have more targets to shoot at, or aim for the enemy spawn in team-based modes

Special Delivery

Kill 5 enemies with the Archangel Launcher that are assaulting, defending, arming, or defusing an Objective

These kills do not need to be all at once. Fly the missile high into the air, then use the speed boost when an enemy begins assaulting the objective.

Devastating Force

Earn 5 Death from Above Medals (3 or more rapid Kills with the Dreadnought)

See challenge description

Lay Waste Master

Complete all Lay Waste challenges

See above

Zombies

Sweet Tooth

Manhler at the motel in Zombies

The Sweet Tooth collection is comprised of challenges that require the use of different gobblegums, which can be purchased with COD points or earned by playing Zombies.

Name

Challenge

Strategy

Extinction Event

With Insta-Kill active from the Kill Joy GobbleGum: Kill 100 Zombies

Combine this with the Temporal Gift gobblegum to increase the time that Insta-Kill is active

Easy Lobotomy

With Idle Eyes and Free Fire GobbleGums active, get 25 rapid Critical Kills

Use a decoy first to collect them all into one place, and make sure your gun is high-level (also consider using an Insta-Kill power-up)

Phalanx

With the Shields Up GobbleGum and Frenzied Guard Field Upgrade active: Kill 25 Zombies using Melee Weapons

Use the Baseball Bat (upgraded and Pack-a-Punched) and have the third tier shield upgrade equipped (purple Wall Buy)

Full Power

Kill 100 Zombies in a match after activating an Ultra GobbleGum

See challenge description

Close Call

Kill 25 Zombies knocked down by the concussive blast caused by teleporting after consuming Anywhere But Here!

Play on Liberty Falls in a full multiplayer match, so that you have a higher likelihood of teleporting to an area where Zombies are already spawned in

Value Town

Use a GobbleGum and Fire Sale to acquire an instantly Pack-A-Punched Weapon for 10 Essence from a Wall Buy or a Mystery Box

Use the Crate Power gobblegum, as well as the Immolation Liquidation gobblegum

Sweet Tooth Master

Complete all Sweet Tooth challenges

See above

Warzone

Wet Work

Shootout with tons of soldiers

These challenges are all based around getting melee kills, which can be very difficult in Warzone. We recommend using the knife for quicker kills, as well as recon and cloaking equipment.

Name

Challenge

Strategy

Strong Arm

Get 5 Kills with Melee Weapons

Spawn in Resurgence in a high-density area, and play fast and aggressive (you'll probably die)

Handiwork

Perform 5 Finishing Moves

Consider following the characters who are AFK in the jump plane at the start of the match, and picking them off once they land.

Fast Hand

Get your first kill in a match using melee, 5 times

Spawn in Resurgence in a high-density area, and play fast and aggressive (you'll probably die)

In the Ring

Get 4 Kills using Melee Weapons or Melee in a single match without dying

Have the Stim Shot equipped, play Resurgence, and watch the skies to see where enemies land

One Two Punch

Get 5 Kills on enemies who are stunned or blinded, with Melee

Have plenty of tacticals equipped, and don't go for finishing moves here.

Contender

In Battle Royale or Resurgence, finish Top 5 with a minimum of 3 Melee Kills, 3 times

"Get good"

Wet Work Master

Complete all Wet Work Challenges

See above
