After the impressive showing from the Call of Duty Direct on Sunday, Activision confirmed that Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 can't be played without an online connection. The publisher has given its reasoning on an official Q&A, following the official reveal of the game.

Why Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Can't Be Played Offline

As spotted by Wario64 on Twitter, Call of Duty Black Ops 6 can't be played offline, even for its campaign mode, which can usually be played without an internet connection. Basically, developers Treyarch and Raven Software have sacrificed offline play for better-quality visuals. "To deliver the highest-quality visuals while also reducing the game’s overall storage space on your hard drive, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will use texture streaming across all game modes," said the official Q&A. "This means you’ll need a continuous internet connection to play any game mode, including Campaign."

Activision has clarified, however, that you won't need an Xbox Game Pass Core or PlayStation Plus Essential subscription to play the campaign. At least there's that. Something else we know is that Activision ID accounts that have been permanently banned after the release of Modern Warfare (2019) cannot play Black Ops 6 at all. This includes those banned on Call of Duty: Mobile as well.

On The Bright Side

Something positive coming out of the Q&A, however, is that we've found out that those who pre-order the game or have Xbox Game Pass (higher than Core) will gain early access to the beta. We do not know when it begins, but we'll likely hear more information during the multiplayer reveal later in August. The Woods Operator Pack is also included as a bonus for those who pre-order the game. You'll get the Classic Woods operator skin straight away, but you'll need to finish challenge events in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone to unlock the other two. Strange.

Black Ops 6 seems to be a turning point in the series, and hopefully, it lands as it will be the first in the series on Xbox Game Pass from day one. The developers have touted the omni-movement system, which lets you sprint sideways and backwards, as well as forwards. Additionally, you can turn a full 360 degrees while prone and you can dash to the ground in all directions as well. It should give the series more of an action feel.

The spy-thriller campaign sounds exciting as well. "We're giving you more variety, more dynamic moment-to-moment gameplay, and more options to finish each mission," said Associate Creative Director at Raven Software Jon Zuk. You'll be able to play the campaign, albeit online only, on October 25.