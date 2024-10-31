Zombies mode in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is filled to the brim with secrets and Easter eggs, especially on the huge island prison map Terminus. One of the best examples of this is the underrated Stuffed Animal Companion Easter egg, which provides players with an NPC assistant that helps kill zombies and revive downed players.

The only way to awaken this absolute beast of a plushie is to find and shoot the six hidden stuffed animals around the map, and some of these toys are in pretty devious spots.

Find the Unicorn Plushie

Next to the Stamin-Up machine, look inside the slightly-opened locker for the Unicorn sitting on the bottom. Every stuffed animal will disappear into a pink cloud once shot and teleport to a different bed in the living quarters.

Find the Elephant Plushie

The elephant stuffed animal will be next to a pallet near the Gobblegum machine in the mining tunnels.

Find the Bear Plushie

The Teddy Bear plush is sitting beneath a table by a hospital bed in the Bio Lab. This hospital bed is located near the crafting table on the upper floor.

Find the Monkey Plushie

This monkey stuffed animal is sitting behind the fence on the bridge between the Sea Tower and Engineering areas. As soon as you enter the bridge on the Engineering side, look to the right in the very corner of the building and the bridge.

Find the Giraffe Plushie

Take a boat to Crab Island and look for the light on the path leading to the crafting table. In the darkness behind the light, the monkey stuffed animal will be sitting by the bushes.

Find the Duck Plushie

In a red dumpster next to the mystery box at the Shipwreck location, the duck plush will be sitting under some blue barrels in the front right corner of the container. You'll need to get a correct angle from the side to see it, as it's pretty well hidden (the duck is green and red).

Create the Companion

Once all six stuffed animals have been created, go to the living quarters and interact with the monkey plushie sitting on one of the bunk beds. The animals will all fly into the air and combine into the stuffed animal companion in the center of the room.

The companion will last for the rest of the game, and will shoot purple projectiles at enemies in addition to reviving downed players. Note that if you're playing solo, you'll need to have a Self-Revive in your inventory to ensure you are just knocked down and not immediately killed.

