Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is still a financial success for Activision and Xbox as it still takes the top position in the UK sales charts. According to GFK Entertainment, on the week that ends on December 28, Black Ops 6 is number one, while Hogwarts Legacy and FC 25 trail behind the FPS juggernaut.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Takes Victory

The top 10 video game sales charts for the last week of 2024 is certainly interesting. Almost two years after its initial launch, Hogwarts Legacy is still at the number two spot just under Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. Additionally, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is at the number four spot, more than seven years after its debut on the Nintendo Switch. The top 10 include the following:

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Hogwarts Legacy EA Sports FC 25 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Super Mario Party Jamboree Elden Ring Nintendo Switch Sports Grand Theft Auto V Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition Sonic x Shadow Generations

Elden Ring was previously 29th on last week's UK sales chart. The announcement of Elden Ring: Nightreign may have excited the community and helped gain more sales for Bandai Namco and FromSoftware. Additionally, during the holiday season, party games, such as Super Mario Party Jamboree and Nintendo Switch Sports performed well. Additionally, Just Dance 2025 Edition placed up four spaces to no. 17 over the week.

Strangely, Mad Max returned to the 24th spot in the UK sales charts and Metaphor: ReFantazio re-emerged at no. 37, possibly due to its wins at The Game Awards and other shows of its type. Despite that, the game of the year winner Astro Bot saw a decrease in sales from 10th to 19th. The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom saw a sharp drop in sales as well, as it went from 12th to 38th.

Black Ops 6 is Doing Well

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 has seen critical and commercial success since its release late in 2024. It had an 8/10 review from us in November. "The [Black Ops 6] sub-franchise usually delivers the stronger campaigns, multiplayer and third modes in the series," said our review. "Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 does all of those things, especially when compared to the more recent Call of Dutys." Our sister site GameRant also loved its time with Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 with a 9/10 review.