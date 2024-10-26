Zombies mode in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is filled to the brim with secrets and Easter Eggs, especially on the huge island prison map Terminus.

Related 10 Best Call of Duty Campaigns, Ranked These Call of Duty campaigns brought all the heart, the heat, and the heavy firepower.

Of course, it wouldn't be a COD Zombies map without the secret song Easter Egg, and this one is pretty straightforward to complete: interact with three pairs of bunny-ear headphones around the map, and the song will play!

Location #1: Engineering

The first pair of headphones is located on top of a large wooden spool in the Engineering area. It will be outdoors in a corner, in the yard between the cabin (with the Jugger-Nog Perk Machine), and the workshop (with the Crafting Table inside).

There won't be a button prompt, but if you press the interact button, you'll hear a creepy laugh, indicating that you have successfully completed the step. This applies to all three headphones.

Location #2: Mining Tunnels

The second pair of headphones are in the Mining Tunnels, on top of a blue barrel with a pallet leaning against it. The barrel can be found right across from the PHD Flopper Perk Machine.

Location #3: Bio Lab

In the upstairs office inside the Bio Lab area, you'll find the third pair of headphones sitting on a long shelf on the side of the room. They might be a bit hard to see, since they're right at eye-level.

Once you've interacted with all three headphones, the Easter Egg song, "Can You Hear Me Come In" by Kevin Sherwood will begin to play, and you'll have completed the side quest.