If you dive headfirst into Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, you'll feel the intensity -- new weapons, fresh tactics and plenty of surprises around every corner. And while the learning curve can be brutal, there are plenty of tricks that’ll make you wonder "why didn’t I know this sooner?"

Imagine setting up a perfect ambush, only to get outmaneuvered by an opponent who seems to know every trick in the book. Or how about discovering a secret tactic after you’ve struggled through countless matches? We've all been there, which is why we've rounded up nine game-changing tips and tricks to help you survive the shootout in Black Ops 6.

9 Use Omnimovement to Move in Any Direction

If you’re jumping into Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, one of the biggest changes to master is the all-new Omnimovement system. Imagine having total freedom to zip around the battlefield in ways you couldn’t before. We’re talking about an expanded movement range that lets you run, slide and dive -- not just forward, but in every direction.

This change really amps up your ability to surprise opponents, dodge bullets and pull off those slick maneuvers. You can learn how to do omnimovement by taking the Training Course. So practice Omnimovement as much as you can. The more you use it, the quicker and more fluid your reactions will be, allowing you to handle any surprise in combat.

8 Payback and Skyline are the Best Maps

As you get familiar with the game, you'll realize Payback and Skyline are some of the best maps you will come across. You'll love Skyline for its luxurious rooftop setting with expansive views and a detailed interior layout. With Omnimovement, you can easily maneuver around the pool area, gym and kitchen.

If you love the thrill of close-quarters combat, the Payback map will be great for you. You'll find yourself in intense face-offs in confined spaces in a Bulgarian mountain mansion.

7 Don’t Attack or Defend Alone

You might be tempted to do everything on your own, but that’s almost a recipe for disaster. Whether you are on the offensive or defending in whatever game mode, rushing in solo will diminish your odds of holding it and securing more points.

For instance, in Domination mode, each objective point -- whether A, B, or C -- gives your team points over time. You capture faster if multiple teammates are in the zone. And a coordinated defense can make it difficult for opponents to take it from you.

6 Use Flashbangs to Escape Tight Situations

Using Flashbangs in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is a fantastic tactic for both offense and escape! Flashbangs are great at disorienting enemies, creating a brief window where they’re unable to see or respond effectively.

When you throw one, it blasts a flash that temporarily blinds opponents, allowing you to rush in for the kill while they’re fumbling in the dark. This also makes Flashbangs useful if you're in a sticky situation; blinding your pursuers lets you make a quick getaway or reposition for a counterattack​. Just keep in mind that timing is everything -- throw the Flashbang to maximize its effect and be ready to move fast!

5 Use Enemies as Human Shields

The new Body Shield feature in this warfare game brings a tactical twist to close-range combat. Using enemies as human shields gives you a unique way to protect yourself temporarily. Simply sneaking up behind an enemy and double tapping the Melee or Execute button turns the enemy into a human shield.

You can use the shield to block enemy fire, which can be a lifesaver in hectic firefights. While holding an enemy, you’re free to aim and fire your gun, making this a fantastic way to safely engage nearby foes.

4 Participate in Hardcore Mode to Get Sniper Rifle Headshot Kills

In Black Ops 6, you can’t unlock the Red Tiger camo unless you have at least 100 Headshot Kills. There are a lot of things you can do to accumulate headshots and speed up your path to unlocking camos, but taking part in Hardcore mode is one of the best options. One headshot gets the job done in this mode.

You can also get headshots from Derelict and Protocol maps, which have high vantage points for sniping. Also Face Off Moshpit modes provide close-quarters maps, where enemies may be less cautious, increasing your chances of quickly landing headshots.

3 Adjust ADS Sensitivity Before You Shoot

This might seem obvious, but it’s worth mentioning that using the “ADS” or Aim Down Sights mechanic is crucial if you want to maximize your accuracy in gunfights. ADS means raising your weapon to use its optics -- whether a sight attachment or the default iron sights -- which steadies your aim, reduces weapon sway and allows for precise target tracking.

By aiming through your weapon’s sights, you can reduce the spread of your shots and gain a more precise line of fire. This is especially useful in mid- to long-range fights where hitting your target accurately can mean the difference between victory and defeat. If you’re aiming for headshots, ADS is your best friend. Targeting the head means you’ll deal maximum damage -- often a one-shot kill. You can adjust the ADS sensitivity (low-zoom or high-zoom) by going to the ADS Sensitivity section in the Settings.

2 Perk Greed is the Best Item to Permanently Unlock in Prestige

When you reach Prestige mode, you can permanently unlock specific items in the Progression tree. There are about ten items you can permanently unlock in this mode and the Perk Greed wildcard is one of the best.

This wildcard allows you to add an additional perk to your loadout, giving you more flexibility and allowing you to adapt to different playstyles. The path to a permanent unlock begins when you hit Level 55 in the Progression tree.

1 Getting Headshot Kills is the Fastest Way to Level Up Weapons

Focusing on headshot kills can be one of the quickest ways to level up your weapons and rack up XP in Zombies mode. By landing headshots instead of body or limb shots, you not only get the satisfaction of precise kills, but also earn Essence and XP at a much faster rate.

To make headshots easier, you might want to grab the Deadshot Daiquiri perk. Another key tip to boost your XP gains is to successfully Exfil at the end of a Zombies match. Exfil missions give you an exit route from the map, and if you survive, you’ll be rewarded with Bonus XP on top of your usual earnings.