Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 includes a total of 21 Operators, such as Woods, Adler, and even a zombie called Brutus that holds a baseball bat and has riot armor on. There's also Klaus, a creepy robot you wouldn't want to see on the other side of a dark alley.

All Operators and How to Unlock Them

Most Operators can be unlocked by getting to a certain level in the Multiplayer mode. However, others are locked behind the Vault Edition. You'll get access to perks and wildcards for getting higher levels in Multiplayer too, like Ghost and Tactical Expert. Here are all the Operators and how to unlock them:

Adler Unlocked via Vault Edition purchase Park Unlocked via Vault Edition purchase Woods Unlocked via Vault Edition purchase Nazir Unlocked straight away Westpoint Immediately available Bayan Unlocked at Level 22 Alvarez Unlocked at Level 7 Payne Unlocked at Level 13 Marshall Unlocked at Level 34 Weaver Immediately available Maya Immediately available Brutus Unlocked via Vault Edition purchase Klaus Unlocked via Vault Edition purchase Rossi Unlocked at Level 16 Caine Immediately available Niran Immediately available Toro Unlocked at Level 10 Bailey Unlocked at Level 28 Stone Unlocked at Level 40 Carver Immediately available Grey Immediately available

What's in the Vault Edition?

It's annoying that popular characters like Adler and Woods are trapped behind the Vault Edition. It retails for $99.99, but if you've already bought the game or got it through Xbox Game Pass, you can upgrade to the Vault Edition for $30.

BlackCell (1 Season)

Hunters vs. Hunted Operator Pack

Mastercraft Collection

Woods Operator Pack in MWIII/WZ

GobbleGum Pack

Reflect 115 Camo Pack in MWIII/WZ

BlackCell is going to be the first battle pass implemented into Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. The Mastercraft Collection comes with a variety of weapons that are available to you from the beginning. They come with a cool camo and a bunch of attachments from the get-go. It can give you a serious advantage in battle. Our sister site Game Rant thinks it's very appealing to those dedicated to the multiplayer mode. Those who are playing Black Ops 6 for the single player or zombies modes, however, should stay clear.

Nevertheless, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 has sold well. It reportedly had the most successful opening weekend in series history. Hopefully, you'll perform well against your foes with these Operators.