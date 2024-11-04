Quick Links

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 includes a total of 21 Operators, such as Woods, Adler, and even a zombie called Brutus that holds a baseball bat and has riot armor on. There's also Klaus, a creepy robot you wouldn't want to see on the other side of a dark alley.

All Operators and How to Unlock Them

Most Operators can be unlocked by getting to a certain level in the Multiplayer mode. However, others are locked behind the Vault Edition. You'll get access to perks and wildcards for getting higher levels in Multiplayer too, like Ghost and Tactical Expert. Here are all the Operators and how to unlock them:

Adler

Unlocked via Vault Edition purchase

Park

Unlocked via Vault Edition purchase

Woods

Unlocked via Vault Edition purchase

Nazir

Unlocked straight away

Westpoint

Immediately available

Bayan

Unlocked at Level 22

Alvarez

Unlocked at Level 7

Payne

Unlocked at Level 13

Marshall

Unlocked at Level 34

Weaver

Immediately available

Maya

Immediately available

Brutus

Unlocked via Vault Edition purchase

Klaus

Unlocked via Vault Edition purchase

Rossi

Unlocked at Level 16

Caine

Immediately available

Niran

Immediately available

Toro

Unlocked at Level 10

Bailey

Unlocked at Level 28

Stone

Unlocked at Level 40

Carver

Immediately available

Grey

Immediately available

Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Review Multiplayer 03 What's in the Vault Edition?

It's annoying that popular characters like Adler and Woods are trapped behind the Vault Edition. It retails for $99.99, but if you've already bought the game or got it through Xbox Game Pass, you can upgrade to the Vault Edition for $30.

  • BlackCell (1 Season)
  • Hunters vs. Hunted Operator Pack
  • Mastercraft Collection
  • Woods Operator Pack in MWIII/WZ
  • GobbleGum Pack
  • Reflect 115 Camo Pack in MWIII/WZ
BlackCell is going to be the first battle pass implemented into Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. The Mastercraft Collection comes with a variety of weapons that are available to you from the beginning. They come with a cool camo and a bunch of attachments from the get-go. It can give you a serious advantage in battle. Our sister site Game Rant thinks it's very appealing to those dedicated to the multiplayer mode. Those who are playing Black Ops 6 for the single player or zombies modes, however, should stay clear.

Nevertheless, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 has sold well. It reportedly had the most successful opening weekend in series history. Hopefully, you'll perform well against your foes with these Operators.

