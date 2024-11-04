Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 includes a total of 21 Operators, such as Woods, Adler, and even a zombie called Brutus that holds a baseball bat and has riot armor on. There's also Klaus, a creepy robot you wouldn't want to see on the other side of a dark alley.
All Operators and How to Unlock Them
Most Operators can be unlocked by getting to a certain level in the Multiplayer mode. However, others are locked behind the Vault Edition. You'll get access to perks and wildcards for getting higher levels in Multiplayer too, like Ghost and Tactical Expert. Here are all the Operators and how to unlock them:
|
Adler
|
Unlocked via Vault Edition purchase
|
Park
|
Unlocked via Vault Edition purchase
|
Woods
|
Unlocked via Vault Edition purchase
|
Nazir
|
Unlocked straight away
|
Westpoint
|
Immediately available
|
Bayan
|
Unlocked at Level 22
|
Alvarez
|
Unlocked at Level 7
|
Payne
|
Unlocked at Level 13
|
Marshall
|
Unlocked at Level 34
|
Weaver
|
Immediately available
|
Maya
|
Immediately available
|
Brutus
|
Unlocked via Vault Edition purchase
|
Klaus
|
Unlocked via Vault Edition purchase
|
Rossi
|
Unlocked at Level 16
|
Caine
|
Immediately available
|
Niran
|
Immediately available
|
Toro
|
Unlocked at Level 10
|
Bailey
|
Unlocked at Level 28
|
Stone
|
Unlocked at Level 40
|
Carver
|
Immediately available
|
Grey
|
Immediately available
What's in the Vault Edition?
It's annoying that popular characters like Adler and Woods are trapped behind the Vault Edition. It retails for $99.99, but if you've already bought the game or got it through Xbox Game Pass, you can upgrade to the Vault Edition for $30.
- BlackCell (1 Season)
- Hunters vs. Hunted Operator Pack
- Mastercraft Collection
- Woods Operator Pack in MWIII/WZ
- GobbleGum Pack
- Reflect 115 Camo Pack in MWIII/WZ
BlackCell is going to be the first battle pass implemented into Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. The Mastercraft Collection comes with a variety of weapons that are available to you from the beginning. They come with a cool camo and a bunch of attachments from the get-go. It can give you a serious advantage in battle. Our sister site Game Rant thinks it's very appealing to those dedicated to the multiplayer mode. Those who are playing Black Ops 6 for the single player or zombies modes, however, should stay clear.
Nevertheless, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 has sold well. It reportedly had the most successful opening weekend in series history. Hopefully, you'll perform well against your foes with these Operators.
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is the next entry in Activision's FPS franchise, and it is expected to launch in 2024.
- Platform(s)
- PlayStation 5 , PlayStation 4 , Xbox Series X , Xbox Series S , Xbox One , PC
- Released
- October 25, 2024
- Developer(s)
- Treyarch , Raven Software
- Publisher(s)
- Activision
