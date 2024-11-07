Treyarch and Raven Software today revealed all the content coming to Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Call of Duty: Warzone Season 1.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6's launch was an explosive revitalization of the franchise after two lackluster years. Treyarch and Raven Software aim to keep that momentum going with the arrival of Season 1. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will get an injection of new content for multiplayer and Zombies. Meanwhile, Call of Duty: Warzone will be fully integrated with Black Ops 6, allowing players to use Operators, weapons, gadgets, and more within Warzone. Most importantly, it'll usher in a new Resurgence map alongside numerous quality-of-life improvements.

Players on all platforms can enjoy this new content when it launches on November 14.

Multiplayer

Multiplayer gets a shot in the arm with two brand-new core 6v6 maps, a remastered core 6v6 map from Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, and two new Face-Off maps, though not all will launch alongside Season 1. The two new core maps available at launch include a Hideout, a mid-sized map set in a training site, and Extraction, a mid-sized map set at a Heliport station. They're joined by Face-Off map Heirloom, which is set in an art exhibit. At mid-season those three maps will be joined by Hacienda, the beloved 6v6 map from Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, and Racket, the second new Face-Off map. The mid-season update also includes Nuketown Holiday, a festive variant of Nuketown.

As for game modes, you'll be able to play Ransack at launch. In the mode, you'll loot gold bars around the map and stock them at your base. Be careful though, as enemies could raid your stash if you take your eyes off it. Later in the season, the fan-favorite Prop Hunt mode makes its grand return after missing the past few years.

Zombies

Today's reveal only includes a tease for Zombies as we'll need to wait till mid-season to get the full reveal. Rest assured though, a brand-new Zombies map will arrive with the mid-season update in the form of Citadelle des Morts, which continues the story from where Terminus left off. For the Season 1 launch, players will be able to play Liberty Falls and Terminus in Directed Mode. This will make it easier to get through the story on each map.

Warzone

November 14 marks the full integration of Black Ops 6 content into Warzone alongside a bevy of new content and quality-of-life improvements. While Urzikstan will remain the lone big map until Verdansk's return next year, players will get to experience a new Resurgence map on November 14. Area 99, the birthplace of Nuketown, joins Rebirth Island as the two Resurgence maps players can enjoy in Warzone.

As part of the integration, many Black Ops 6 features enter Warzone. These include the updated loadout system, Omnimovement, the Perk system, Field Upgrades, Killstreaks, and Wildcards. Of course, all your previously earned or purchased content from Modern Warfare II and Modern Warfare III will be there ready for action.

New Weapons

Finally, Season 1 brings with a total of seven new weapons, though not all will be available at launch. The Krig C Assault Rifle and Saug SMG arrive at launch and can be aquired for free as part of the Battle Pass. Meanwhile, the Maelstorm Shotgun, AMR Mod 4 Sniper, Slrln 9mm, Cleaver melee weapon, and Power Drill melee weapon all arrive in-season earnable as rewards.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Call of Duty: Warzone are available now on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS4, and Xbox One.