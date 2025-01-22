Treyarch and Raven Software today announced details for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 2, while Activision revealed plans to help the wildfire victims of Los Angeles.

It's been a long wait for Season 2 of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Warzone. After a disastrous Season 1, players are ready to see if Treyarch and Raven Software can turn the page and help right the ship with an array of new content, quality-of-life improvements, and big fixes. As usual, players can expect new weapons, perks, Zombies content, Warzone features, and weapons, but how much content we get each season can vary. Based on what Treyarch and Raven announced today, Season 2 appears to be an alright season on paper depending on if you prefer multiplayer, Zombies, or Warzone.

Related Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, Warzone get an Explosive Amount of Content in Season 1 Treyarch and Raven Software today revealed all the content coming to Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Call of Duty: Warzone Season 1.

Multiplayer

Multiplayer gets an injection of 5 multiplayer maps, though three of them (Bounty, Dealership, and Bullet) are pulled from the rumored Avalon Warzone map and not specifically made for 6v6 multiplayer. Bounty (Core), Dealership (Core), and Lifeline (Strike) launch alongside Season 2 on Tuesday, January 28. Bullet (Strike) and Grind (Core), a beloved map from Call of Duty: Black Ops II, arrive mid-season.

New game modes include Overdrive, a charged-up twist on Team Deathmatch, Gun Game, and a handful of Valentine's Day modes. Players can also expect to see new Perks, a new Wildcard, and a new Scorestreak arrive with the season.

Zombies

Zombies players will be happy to hear that Season 2 launches with a brand new Zombies map. Titled 'The Tomb,' players will follow in the footsteps of a doomed explorer as you search for Sentinel Artifact. Be prepared to scour cursed catacombs, brave dark tunnels, and survive waves of zombies in your hunt to save Samantha Maxis from the Dark Aether. You'll be aided by the new Depth Perception perk, new GobbleGums, and new Wonder Weapons. However, you'll also need to stay on your toes lest you fall victim to the new Shock Mimic.

Players can also expect an array of quality-of-life improvements. If in the same party as all other players, you'll now be able to pause the game at any point. You can also now track challenges, a feature also appearing in multiplayer.

Warzone

Of the three modes, Warzone sees the least new content and features added in Season 2. Instead, Raven Software is intensely focused on gameplay tuning, adding quality-of-life features, and addressing bugs. Given the disastrous state of Warzone, this is the right move. Weapon reload and swap speeds, jump mechanics, parachute transitions, and audio clarity are all being touched. New quality-of-life features include being able to ping buy back flares and stat tracker legibility. Finally, expect a myriad of big fixes targeting map visibility, weapon interaction, and Perk balancing.

New Weapons and Helping Wildfire Victims

As per usual, players can expect a trove of new weapons to arrive in Season 2, including four guns and two melee weapons. The Feng 82, fan-favorite PPSh-41 SMG, and Cypher 091 Assault Rifle can be acquired on pages 3, 6, and 8 of the Battle Pass respectively. Meanwhile, the TR2 Marksman Rifle will be delivered via an in-game event, and the two melee weapons are being kept a mystery for now.

While not connected to Season 2, Activision also revealed plans to help the people affected by the devastating fires in Los Angeles County, where many of their developers currently reside. The publisher has launched the LA Fire Relief Pack for use in Black Ops 6 and Warzone. 100% of the proceeds from each purchase of the bundle goes directly to the LA Fire Department Foundation and Direct Relief. To help get the ball rolling, Activision themselves are donating $1 million to the cause. The pack includes a new Operator skin, weapon blueprints, and other cosmetic items.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Warzone are available now on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS4, and Xbox One. Season 2 launches January 28 across all platforms.