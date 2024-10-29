Treyarch and Raven Software revealed today the release date for Season One of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Call of Duty: Warzone.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 hasn't been out a week, but the first round of content updates are already on their way. The first content drop arrives today with the Infected mode, followed by Nuketown's grand return on November 1. Mid-November, Black Ops 6 and Warzone's year of content commences with Season One.

Infected and Nuketown's Return

Infected arrives right in time for Halloween and should be familiar to any fan of the mode. One player begins the match as an infected zombie with the goal of eliminating players. Once eliminated, the player returns as an infected zombie to help grow the horde and eliminate the rest of the human players before the timer runs out.

Nuketown, meanwhile, has never missed a Black Ops title since it's introduction in 2010s Call of Duty: Black Ops. The map is a staple, so it's no surprise that it's joining the core map rotation on November 1. Unlike previous editions that altered the visuals or theme of Nuketown, the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 rendition is a faithful replica of the 2010 original. However, the map's graphics are vastly improved over the original.

Both Infected and Nuketown will be free for all Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 owners.

Season One Kicks-Off November 14

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season One officially begins November 14. Though we don't know what exact contact it'll bring, Treyarch did note we can expect all new multiplayer maps and modes, a new in-season Zombies map, and more. It'll also introduce Omnimovement and Black Ops 6 weapon and loadout features in Warzone. More importantly for Warzone, Season One also sees the introduction of Area 99.

Area 99 is a new Resurgence map for Call of Duty: Warzone and the first to be designed by Treyarch. The map is set in the Nevada desert at a government site responsible for building Nuketown. Players can explore the mannequin assembly plant, the factory warehouse where the Nuketown homes are built, and many more locations that'll feel familiar to longtime Black Ops fans.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS4, and Xbox One. You can download Infection mode and Nuketown as part of free updates. Season One arrives on November 14 as a free update for all platforms.