Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 features one of the best Call of Duty single player campaigns in years. While the story doesn’t quite stick the landing, the journey to it is breathtaking thanks to its well-defined characters, wide variety of missions, and its bevy of secrets to uncover.

The mission ‘Hunting Season’ is a treasure trove of secondary objectives that provide aid in the current mission and the following mission and shed some light on the game’s mysteries. More specifically, the mission contains four hidden audio logs that provide clues into the bioweapon Marshall and his team are attempting to keep out of terrorist’s hands.

Hunting Season

‘Hunting Season’ is an open-world mission that takes place midway through the game. Marshall, Adler, and Case team up with Helen Park to help SAS Forces destroy three Scuds littered across the map. Once you’re set loose, you’ll be able to open the map to navigate across the landscape and begin taking out the Scud Launchers.

There are also additional objectives that either a) provide you with supplies for the current mission, b) provide you with killstreaks you can take into the next mission, or c) provide story context via audio logs. Nabbing these audio logs also unlocks a unique Calling Card for display in multiplayer and Zombies.

To nab these audio logs, you’ll need to tackle the four Enemy Encampments in any order you please.

The Checkpoint

You’ll find this enemy encampment in the northwest of the map, sitting slightly south of a Scud launcher. Once you neutralize the enemies, you’ll want to look for a small, one-story building next to a watchtower. Inside, you’ll find it in a brown box covered in chains. Pick the lock and collect the audio log.

The Village

Found in the southwest of the map, the village is the largest of the encampments with quite a few enemies to deal with first. The building you’re looking for is a three-story structure that’s quite noticeable with its blue-gray paint and numerous holes on the third floor. You’ll find the box at the very top in a structure on the roof.

The Desert