Power-ups are an integral part of Zombies mode in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, allowing players to replenish ammo, earn extra essence, and even instantly kill enemies for a short duration.

Normally, power-ups only spawn as random drops from enemies or at the end of parasite/vermin rounds, but each Zombies map has multiple secret power-ups that you can activate whenever you want (if you know where to look).

Max Ammo

Upper Village

To activate a free power-up, all you have to do is shoot the golden power-up trophy with your weapon, and then pick up the power-up that spawns right after.

The Max Ammo power-up is on a windowsill in the upper village, on the second floor of the building above the lion-head door and the electrical box.

Nuke

Village Ramparts

The Nuke power-up is hidden behind the wall of the castle above the Elemental Pop machine (next to the bonfire). A well placed grenade or other explosive should do the trick here (see above picture for where to aim).

Max Armor

Entrance Hall

The Max Armor power-up is on the roof of the entrance hall, on the north side of one of the support beams on the ceiling.

Full Power

Dining Hall

The Full Power power-up is in the wreckage above the Dining Hall, on the south side of the room (opposite side of the Vulture Aid).

Double Points

Alchemical Lab

The Double Points power-up can be found in the Alchemical Lab, inside the zombie spawn room near the elemental tablet. The power-up is to the left of the shelves inside the dark spawn room.

Bonus Points

Undercroft

The Bonus Points power-up is behind the orange couch in the Undercroft, on the right-hand side. You may need to destroy a box to be able to spot this one.