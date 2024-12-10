Quick Links
Power-ups are an integral part of Zombies mode in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, allowing players to replenish ammo, earn extra essence, and even instantly kill enemies for a short duration.
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Zombies: How to Craft the Citadelle Des Morts Wonder Weapon
Our guide and walkthrough of the new Melee Wonder Weapon Easter Egg.
Normally, power-ups only spawn as random drops from enemies or at the end of parasite/vermin rounds, but each Zombies map has multiple secret power-ups that you can activate whenever you want (if you know where to look).
Max Ammo
Upper Village
To activate a free power-up, all you have to do is shoot the golden power-up trophy with your weapon, and then pick up the power-up that spawns right after.
The Max Ammo power-up is on a windowsill in the upper village, on the second floor of the building above the lion-head door and the electrical box.
Nuke
Village Ramparts
The Nuke power-up is hidden behind the wall of the castle above the Elemental Pop machine (next to the bonfire). A well placed grenade or other explosive should do the trick here (see above picture for where to aim).
Max Armor
Entrance Hall
The Max Armor power-up is on the roof of the entrance hall, on the north side of one of the support beams on the ceiling.
Full Power
Dining Hall
The Full Power power-up is in the wreckage above the Dining Hall, on the south side of the room (opposite side of the Vulture Aid).
Double Points
Alchemical Lab
The Double Points power-up can be found in the Alchemical Lab, inside the zombie spawn room near the elemental tablet. The power-up is to the left of the shelves inside the dark spawn room.
Bonus Points
Undercroft
The Bonus Points power-up is behind the orange couch in the Undercroft, on the right-hand side. You may need to destroy a box to be able to spot this one.
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Zombies: Citadelle Des Morts Rat King Easter Egg Guide
Where to find all ten rats (and their treasure) in the Citadelle des Morts.
