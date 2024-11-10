The Pack-A-Punch machine is a staple of any Call of Duty Zombies map, and is a necessity for making it to later rounds of the game plagued with faster and stronger enemies.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 introduces some special abilities to certain guns when they're Pack-A-Punched, adding explosive rounds and other modifiers to the already high-damage guns. Thankfully, we've hand-picked which guns are the best for making it to the end of your next Easter egg.

12 DRI-11 Beamsmasher

A.K.A. Supersonic Crusher

The Wonder Weapon on the Terminus map, known as the Beamsmasher, can be crafted via an Easter egg (or found in a mystery box or loot crate). The alt-fire/aiming function slows down zombies in range and debuffs them with a mysterious aura, which makes them more weak to the normal-fire laser beam it fires.

Pack-A-Punching the Beamsmasher makes the laser beam much more powerful (and a different color), so that zombies in later rounds will get instantly killed even without the alt-fire prepping.

11 AS VAL

A.K.A. AS If

The AS-VAL is an assault rifle with an high rate of fire, but is bogged down by its small clip size. Using the Pack-A-Punch triples the size of the clip (which is made bigger with an extended clip mod), making it a high-damage and high-fire-rate killing machine with plenty of bullets in the chamber.It's pretty light-weight as far as assault rifles go, so you can run around and aim down sights much quicker than normal.

9 LW3A1

A.K.A. BL4K1 CE

8

This bolt-action sniper rifle may not seem like a good choice for the high-paced later round of CoD Zombies, but once you get it Pack-A-Punched, its rate of fire is increased drastically, turning it into a near semi-automatic rifle that is paired perfectly with a low-to-mid-range scope.

This is perfect for landing collateral headshots on trains of zombies, as well as dealing critical damage to weak spots on special and elite enemies. You really don't want to have a long range scope, though (or a thermal scope).

7 Kompakt 92

A.K.A. Kosmetic 168

The Kompakt 92 SMG has some crazy recoil, but once you get this thing Pack-A-Punched it's upgraded with an incredibly small hipfire radius. Shooting without aiming is a breeze, allowing you to stay on the move and score headshots while sprinting.

If you're a fan of the new omnimovement system in Black Ops 6, this is the gun to run Zombies with. You can sprint and shoot while still landing the shots you want with no extra hassle (some skill required).

6 LR 7.62

A.K.A. Rad Lambaster

Another bolt-action sniper rifle makes the list (and here I was thinking this was a list for Call of Duty Zombies, not multiplayer ) thanks to its awesome Pack-A-Punch ability. Bullets become explosive when you upgrade to the Rad Lambaster, dealing high damage to large numbers of closely-packed enemies.As with any sniper rifle in this game mode, make sure to get a smaller scope instead of something more long-range. Since it's explosive, you also need to be careful not to let zombies get to close when firing.

A.K.A. UR-N-TRBL

The PP-919 SMG gets an insane buff to clip capacity when used at a Pack-A-Punch machine, granting it upwards of 300 bullets in a single clip. Speed Cola becomes a thing of the past when using the upgraded version of this weapon.

If you can get Deadshot Daquiri to reduce hipfire and boost critical damage, then this gun can serve you perfectly in any scenario. You can also extend the clip to over 400 bullets if you use an extended mag.

4 ASG-89

A.K.A. Munmu's Protection

The ASG-89 is a semi-automatic shotgun that runs dry fast in Zombies if you don't Pack-A-Punch it, but when you do, its rate of fire and ADS bullet spread both get major buffs that make it one of the best choices of weapons in the game.When aiming down sights, this shotgun can get critical kills and score easy headshots, a concept that seemed impossible at first glance. Just make sure you're ready to spam that trigger finger, since it's not full-auto,

A.K.A. Shadow Veil Demon

It's been long overdue for the sniper rifle class of weapons to get a buff in Call of Duty Zombies, and the SVD is the prime example of this. Pack-A-Punching the SVD gives it an alternate fire mode when shooting from the hip (no ADS), turning it into a wide-range shotgun with decent distance.

The gun is still a sniper when aiming down sights, so it's the perfect combo of crowd control for tight squeezes, as well as precision for getting critical kills.

2 Ray-Gun

A.K.A. Porter's X2 Ray-Gun

The pinnacle of the Zombies experience is coming across the Ray-Gun, which can only be found in random drawings from the mystery box or loot boxes. Using the Pack-A-Punch on this doesn't add any special or unique effects, but its innate splash effect and ridiculously high damage is enough to make it one of the best guns in any scenario.

The Ray-Gun counts as a Wonder Weapon in Black Ops 6 Zombies, so if you want to find it, you can try using the "Wonderbar!" Red Gobblegum and taking a spin at the mystery box for a 50/50 shot.

1 GS45

A.K.A. "Sally and Forth"

The best gun to Pack-a-Punch in Black Ops 6 Zombies is the GS45 pistol. Not only is this extremely easy to find (there is always a GS45 wall buy in the spawn location), but the upgraded version transforms it into a compact grenade launcher, shooting explosive projectiles instead of bullets when fired.

If you can get the weapon to level 31 (or get a lucky draw in from the legendary-tier wall buy or mystery box), you'll be able to equip two of the guns in either hand. Just make sure to have some good hipfire modifiers, since there's no aiming when going akimbo!

