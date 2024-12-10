Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 has a lot of crazy Easter eggs in Zombies mode, and one of the craziest is the main quest in the Citadelle des Morts map.

The main quest Easter egg is longer than average on Citafelle des Morts, and has a ton of sub-quests and multi-step tasks that must be completed before reaching the finale (thankfully, we know exactly what you need to do to get there).

Activate the Pack-a-Punch and Talk to Kraftt

First, follow the on-screen instructions until you've unlocked the Pack-a-Punch machine under the castle. Once this is done, head to the dungeon and go into the hallway behind the Quick Revive, then interact with the rectangular latch on the wooden door. It should swing open, triggering dialogue with the old man trapped inside. Once this is completed, there are three separate tracks that players can pursue:

Unlock and Upgrade the Four Bastard Swords

Acquire the Four Artifacts

Crack the Undercroft Code

These can be done in any order, but all of these steps must be completed in order to proceed to the end of the Easter egg. We recommend doing them in the order we listed, or splitting up responsibilities among teammates (each step has multiple sub-quests to complete).

There are four unique swords that serve as Citadelle des Morts' wonder weapons, and they can be found in the Dining Hall in the hands of the four Bastard Knight statues on the first floor. This can be a lengthy process, so we've written a separate guide to completing all four swords in a separate article, which you can read here:

All four swords must be unlocked and upgraded to complete the Easter egg. They can each be stored indefinitely at their respective knight statue.

Acquire the Four Ritual Items

There are four unique ritual items that can be found after speaking to Kraftt in the dungeon: Paladin's Brooch, Ra's Ankh, Raven's Talon and Pegasus' Horseshoe. Each item has a unique side-quest players must complete to uncover them, which can be done in any order.

Collect the Paladin's Brooch