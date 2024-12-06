With the launch of Season 1 Reloaded, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 has added a brand new Zombies map, Citadelle des Morts, for players to explore and survive in.
Of course, it wouldn't be COD Zombies without Easter eggs, and one of the easiest ones to complete is the secret song Easter egg (if you know where to look).
Location #1: Tavern
To play the secret song, you need to press the interact button on three different Mister Peeks-themed headphones.
The first pair of headphones in inside of the Tavern at the spawn room. On the first floor, look on the small round tables next to the windows for the blue headphones with bunny ears. You'll hear a giggle to confirm that you've interacted with them.
Location #2: Courtyard
The second pair of headphones are in the Courtyard outside the castle, on the other side of the short wall by the east entrance ramp and gate. They'll be on the floor in the corner, with the ramp and gate to the right.
Location #3: Undercroft
In the Undercroft room (adjacent to the Pack-a-Punch room), look for the orange couch next to the door to the next room. The headphones are sitting on the floor to the left of the couch, behind the table with the chessboard.
Once you've interacted with all three pairs of headphones in any order, a sound will cue and the song will begin to play. The song in question is “Slave” written by Kevin Sherwood and sung by Vicky Psarakis.
