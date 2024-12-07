Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Zombies has a lot of Easter eggs, and perhaps the most beloved of those recurring secrets is the wonder weapon found on each map.

Citadelle des Morts has a total of four unique melee wonder weapons (they're all swords of different elements, but still) that you can craft by completing various quests around the map.

Find a Stamp

Once you've turned on the Pack-a-Punch, you'll have a random chance of spawning a helmet-wearing zombie, which drops a Stamp item upon death (aim for the body, as the helmet blocks all damage).

Pick up the Stamp (more helmet zombies will spawn later), then head to the Dining Hall. There are four knight statues on the first floor, each with a different animal featured in their design that signifies a different element and sword:

Dragon : Caliburn (Fire)

: Caliburn (Fire) Stag : Durendal (Electricity)

: Durendal (Electricity) Raven : Balmung (Dark)

: Balmung (Dark) Lion: Solais (Light)

Choose a knight, and interact with them to use your stamp, causing the statue to offer their Bastard Sword to you. This is the base sword for the upgraded melee Wonder Weapon, and each one has a unique quest to upgrade it.

Each stamp can be used once per knight, and each sword can be stored in the hands of their respective knight at any time. The order you unlock the four swords does not matter.

Upgrade the Caliburn