Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Zombies is full of Easter eggs, and some of them are easier than the others, such as the Free Perk Easter egg in Citadelle des Morts.

This Easter egg tasks players with finding and destroying the three orbs protected by different Mr. Peeks dolls around the map. The catch here is that the dolls can only be seen from a specific angle (and we know which ones).

Shoot the First Orb

The first orb can only be seen from inside the Elemental Pop room in the Courtyard/Ramparts. Look through the window to the right of the big cabinet, overlooking the rest of the courtyard. You should be able to spot Mr. Peeks dancing in the air. Shoot the orb underneath him, which will make a giggling noise and cause Mr. Peeks to dissapear.

Shoot the Second Orb

Go into the Barn in the Hillside location, and look out of the hole in the wall facing the castle. Along the wall of the castle, you'll be able to see Mr. Peeks dancing again (he may be harder to see without a long scope). Shoot the orb and listen for the giggle confirmation.

Shoot the Third Orb

Go to the second floor of the Dining Hall and stand next to the floodlight at the opposite end of the room from the Vulture Aid. Look up at the tall tower, and aim down your sights at the window (see picture above). You may not be able to see Mr. Peeks, but he's there, and if you shoot in that exact spot you'll see a purple burst of light and hear the final confirmation giggle.

Shoot Mr. Peeks

Head to the Dungeons and find the jail cell between the wall buy and the ammo box. Mr. Peeks will be sitting on the bunk inside (you may need to crouch to see him), and you must shoot him one last time. This will cause him to dissapear with a final giggle, and will spawn the Free Perk power-up nearby.

We recommend completing this Easter egg further on into the match (after getting other perks), so that you can save a decent amount of essence by completing it!