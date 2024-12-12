Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Zombies has an apocalyptic number of secrets and Easter eggs, especially in the Season 1 map Citadelle des Morts.

If you've been wondering how to get PhD Flopper on the map, or just want to score some free essence, we have everything you need to find and complete the Bartending Easter egg!

Collect the Red Liquor Bottle

In order to trigger the Bartending mini-game, you need to collect the three different bottles of liquor scattered around the map.

The first bottle, the red rum, is found in the Dining Hall next to the red couch on the first floor. It's under the table next to the door to the Entrance Hall.

Collect the Green Liquor Bottle

The second bottle, the green liquer, is found in the Sitting Rooms. On the shelf of supplies across the room from the Stamin-Up, you can grab it from the first shelf (with the other bottles).

Collect the Blue Liquor Bottle

The last bottle, the blue gin, is found in the Undercroft location. In front of the orange couch there's a table with a chessboard, and underneath it the bottle sits on the floorl.

Bartend at the Tavern

With all three bottles collected, you can now initiate the Bartending mini-game by crouching behind the bar and interacting with the drawers on the far right side. The mini-game will not spawn new zombies for you, so you need to make sure that you have a full round of zombies spawning ahead of you, as well as make sure that it won't be a Parasite round. We recommend starting near the beginning of a round after a few zombies have spawned.

Once the game starts, zombies will begin approaching the bar. A small circle of red, green, or blue flames will appear in front of them, and you'll need to give them the corresponding color of drink as quickly as possible. Interact with one of the three drinks sitting on the counter to pick up a glass of the beverage, then interact with the circle to place it on the bar.

It's possible to place the drink on an empty space, so make sure to be precise with the placement of drinks. Zombies will then provide you with tips of essence upon receiving their drink, with some quicker drink deliveries granting 500 essence in tips. Once the mini-game ends, all zombies will become hostile and you'll begin equipping the PhD Flopper Perk-a-Cola.