If there's anything we love the most about Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, it's the new maps and Easter eggs we get to explore and complete in the round-based co-op Zombies mode.

Liberty Falls, the abandoned riverfront town overrun with zombies, is one of two launch maps for the game, and (of course) has its own main quest Easter egg to solve (not to be confused with the Terminus map's main quest). We have everything you need to know to complete the Easter egg solo, or with friends.

Obtain the Wonder Weapon

Before beginning the main quest, you'll need to find or craft the map's wonder weapon: the Thunderdyne M23. You can win the weapon in a random mystery box spin, or (more reliably) craft it at the motel. For a full walkthrough on how to craft the Thunderdyne M23, check out our guide here:

Investigate the Church

The first thing you'll need to do is open up the church at the highest point of the map. Inside the church, there will be a generator on the wall that you must interact with to trigger the main quest (and some dialog).

Find the LTG Components

With the Thunderdyne M23 in your possession, head to the roof of the Alamo and interact with the workbench. You'll now need to go to three locations containing parts of the LTG, and retrieve them using the Thunderdyne's suction mode (pressing the "Shoot" button).

Part #1: Olly's Comics

The first component of the LGT is in the ceiling of the comic book store. Aim the Thunderdyne at the ceiling and begin sucking in the item (it may take a second to appear once you start firing).

Part #2: Washington Ave.

The second part is found by standing on top of the white semi-truck on Washington Ave. (by jumping from the rooftop by the zipline), and then using the Thunderdyne on the window of the brown building (above Buzz's Cuts).

Part #3: The Church

The third part can be found in the church by using the Thunderdyne on the object floating near the NPC on the second floor.

Craft the LTG

Return to the roof of the Alamo and craft the LTG at the workbench, then interact with it to place it in your inventory.

Complete the First Aether Extraction

You will now need to retrieve the canister item from the generator in the church, and place it near the Dark Aether Generator traps down the hill from the church. Once you've done this, go to the church cemetery and find the purple Aether cloud.

Protect the Aether Cloud

Interact with the circle directly beneath the cloud to install the LTG, and then interact with it again to turn it on. A portal will open up above the LTG and a countdown timer will start. You must now defend the portal from being touched by zombies for the duration of the timer (if the portal's health reaches zero, you'll have to wait until the next round to start over again).

Defeat the Mini-Boss Near the Trap and Canister

Once you've successfully defended the portal, a mini-boss (either an enhanced Mangler or an enhanced Abomination) will spawn from the portal. You will need to lead the mini-boss to the traps and canister you placed earlier, as well as get its health low enough that it glows purple and cues dialog instructing you to kill it near the canister.

It is crucial that you kill it while it's caught in the activated trap and next to the canister you dropped on the ground. If you do it correctly, you will see a purple line shoot out from the monster and into the canister as it dies. Grab the canister quickly and return it to the generator in the church as fast as you can (a countdown timer will start as soon as it's filled). When this is done, you'll need to interact with the LTG in the cemetery again to add it back to your inventory.

Find the Second Aether Canister

The second canister can only be unlocked by correctly calibrating the three Aether devices around the map. You will also need to grab the Strauss Counter from the drawer in the generator that opens, using it near each of the devices to see what color you need to calibrate them to.

There are three colors to choose from: green, yellow and red. Depending on the counter's reading in each section, you'll need to change each device's colors (by interacting) to the following colors:

If the counter is green , the device should glow red

, the device should glow If the counter is yellow , the device should glow yellow

, the device should glow If the counter is red, the device should glow green

Device #1: Church Steps (on the Grass Hill)

The first device will be on the grass hill near the stone staircases that lead from the bowling alley to the church.

Device #2: Groundskeepers Yard

The second device will be found down the alley from the toolshed in the Groundskeepers Yard, sitting in the grass patch near a bench.

Device #3: Ice Cream Shop Rooftop

The third device can be found on the roof of the Ice Cream Shop, which is accessible by removing the wooden plank obstacle on the roof of the Alamo and hopping down.

You'll know if you've inputted the right colors when the devices all turn on their own and point towards the canister near spawn.

Complete the Second Aether Extraction

Head back to the gas station at spawn and retrieve the second Aether canister from the device in the street. You are now going to repeat the same steps as the previous Aether extraction, but this time using the traps and cloud near the motel and gas station. This means:

Placing the canister inside the trap radius

Placing the LTG under the cloud at the Riverfront and defending it

Defeating the mini-boss while it's next to a canister and in a trap

Returning the filled canister to the church before the timer expires

It is crucial that after completing these steps and delivering the canister, you only interact with the generator once to drop it off. Pressing the interact button a second time on the generator will activate the finale of the Easter egg, so you need to be sure you are prepared before entering.

Complete the Final Battle at the Church

When you are ready (purchase all your perks and Pack-a-Punches before this), interact with the generator in the church one more time. You will now be locked inside the church and forced to survive three waves of zombies, with the second and third waves each spawning in one of the enhanced mini-bosses (Mangler or Abomination) from earlier. Be sure to take note of the ammo box to the right of the generator, as well as keep an eye out for ammo and armor drops from zombies you kill.

When the final wave is completed, you will be forced into a downed position, and a cutscene will start to play soon after. This will mark the successful completion of the main quest for Liberty Falls! You'll be given the option of finishing here or returning to the map to continue surviving, but either way, you'll receive some special rewards (including a special skin for the Ray Gun) upon completion.