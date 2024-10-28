The abandoned town of Liberty Falls in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Zombies has a big secret: the contents of the vault inside the Alamo bank.

Opening the vault is no easy task, as you'll need to find the combination to unlock it by scouring the map for clues. Thankfully, we know exactly where to look for the different components of this Easter egg side quest.

Vault Code #1: Ozzy's Comics

There are three different numbers that serve as parts of the combination to the vault, and each of them can be found on post-it notes around the map.

The first post-it will be inside Ozzy's Comics, and will be stuck to the inside of the counter. Note the spaces on the sides of the two-digit number, as this signifies which of the three combo numbers it is.

Vault Code #2: Bowling Alley

The second post-it note is inside of the Bowling Alley, on the counter of the snack bar. There will be a bucket of beers that you must destroy by shooting, revealing a post-it note underneath it.

Vault Code #3: Alamo Bank

The last part of the combination is found on the edge of the front desk at the bank. The post-it note is next to the lamp, on top of a piece of paper.

Open the Vault

Now that you have all three codes, go to the bank vault and interact with it. Input the codes in the correct order: each post-it will have blank spaces by the number to signify whether its in the first, second, or third part of the combination. The numbers and their order will change with every match.

The vault door will unlock, and you'll be able to enter the vault! There will be 500 credits on the ground, as well as an audio file in the corner. To open the safe deposit boxes, you'll need to find Loot Keys dropped after killing zombies.