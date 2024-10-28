Every Zombies map in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 has its own unique wonder weapon, and in the case of Liberty Falls, that weapon is the Thunderdyne M23.

There's a small chance you can find the Thunderdyne M23 in a random spin of the mystery box, but if you want to save yourself the time and credits, you can also craft it by collecting parts from around the map.

Open the Motel Room

First, go to the second floor of the motel and start walking towards the rooms. One of the doors will burst open with zombies that you must kill before entering the room, which contains the workbench for the wonder weapon. Interact with the workbench and listen to the dialog.

There are three components required to craft the Thunderdyne M23 at the workbench: the Water Pressure Gauge, the Handbrake, and the Electrical Wires.

Get the Valve and the Water Pressure Gauge

In front of the flower shop on Washington Ave. there is a spout for a hose next to the windows. Interact with the valve on top to take it off and add it to your inventory.

Overload the Water Pressure at the Bowling Alley

Next, go to the Liberty Lanes bowling alley and look for the tan metal box on the wall by the snack bar (along the side of the far right bowling lane). Melee it to remove the cover, then interact with it to place the valve inside.

Zombies will begin to spawn in the location, and you have to keep them at a distance while manually turning the valve (holding the interact button). Multiple rounds can pass while doing this task, as it takes a long time to turn. Once you've completed turning the valve, the Water Pressure Gauge will pop out and land on the floor for you to collect.

After getting the gauge, go to the cemetery by the church and kill the Grounds Keeper zombie that spawns (a few rounds of killing zombies may pass before he spawns, and you may need to enter the church and activate the generator first). The Grounds Keeper will be wearing a red shirt and blue overalls, with a big beard (pictured above).

Once you kill him, he will drop the Toolshed Key. Pick it up and go to the shed in the Groundskeeper's Yard. You can now interact with the door to open it, and retrieve the Handbrake from inside.

Get the Electrical Wires