Maya's character arc in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Zombies is certainly a tragic one (R.I.P. Nathan), but a secret Easter egg in Citadelle des Morts has revealed a new development in her story.

This Easter egg will also provide the player with some equipment, as well as a legendary-rarity GS45 (if you know how to find it).

Equip Maya as Operator and Survive to Round 15

The first step takes place in the main menu before the game, where you need to equip Maya as your operator (any skin will do) for Citadelle des Morts. The Easter egg will not work with any other operator.

As Maya, you need to turn on the Pack-a-Punch, speak to Kraftt near the Quick Revive machine in the Dungeons, and then survive past round 15. Once you have done this, head to the second floor of the Dining Hall.

Answer the Radio Signal

On the desk near the Vulcan Aid, you should be able to interact with the radio receiver that's making noises. A bit of dialogue will play, and then Maya will be able to interact with the wooden door next to the radio to enter through it.

Enter the Cellars

Close

Maya will make her way down to the Cellar of the castle, where hordes of enemies will spawn. Kill the Vermin and the Doppelghast that spawn while making your way through the cellar. You'll come across a uniquely named Doppleghast with a key hanging from its neck. Kill it, then grab the key and head down the stairs to the big wooden door with a lock on it.

Find Franco