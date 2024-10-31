The promise of buried treasure (and the loot inside) is as tempting in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Zombies as it is anywhere else, with a special Terminus Easter egg giving players the chance to hunt down some pirate's booty of their own. It's not going to be easy, but we have all the information you'll need to find the treasure and discover the legendary Cursed Amulet.

Find the Skeleton Captain

After turning on the power, buy the Melee Macchiato perk-a-cola from the Bio Lab and head to the Sea Caves. Across from the Speed Cola in the caves, there will be an opening in the wall with a map behind it. Punch the opening to blow it open, revealing a skeleton and a chest in addition to the map. Interact with the skeleton captain to trigger the side quest.

Collect and Return the Captain's Watch

The skeleton captain tasks you with retrieving their lost watch from the location marked on the map. Take note of the large red X on the map behind him, then go to that location and dive under the water to retrieve the watch.

The watch will have a yellow outline, and a glowing gold symbol will illuminate it from the surface of the water. Once you have the watch, return to the skeleton captain and interact with them.

Collect and Return Three Cursed Coins

The skeleton captain will now ask you to bring him three cursed coins, and three new locations will be marked on the map. You must now burn three skeletons in separate locations using a molotov or thermo grenade, defeat the boss that spawns, and then collect the coin that drops.

Skeleton #1: Shipwreck

The first skeleton is sitting at the base of the center mast on the sunken cargo ship. Once you defeat the boss and collect the coin, your vision will turn purple. No debuffs or modifiers are applied other than to your vision, but you can return the coin to the captain early if it gets too distracting .

Skeleton #2: Temple Island

The second skeleton is lying on a stone slab on the edge of the island facing Terminus.

Skeleton #3: Castle Rock Island

The third skeleton is on the side of the island facing away from Terminus, and is slightly buried under the sand.

Once all three coins have been collected, return to the skeleton captain and interact with him to reveal the final "X" on the map, which is located on Crab Island.

Survive on Crab Island

Make your way to Crab Island and wait for the chest to spawn near one of the big rocks in the middle of the island. This will take a while, at least three rounds will pass before the chest spawns.

The chest will spawn next to the rock face in a narrow corridor of the island. It will be pretty small but glowing bright with a gold hue, and will open when interacted with. Inside will be the Cursed Amulet, which will permanently give one player a 2x bonus to all points earned for the rest of the match, but will also take away 10% of their points if hit by a zombie.

