Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Zombies is full of Easter eggs, and some of them are stranger than the others, such as the Rat King Easter egg in Citadelle des Morts.

This Easter egg can reward players with free perks, ammo mods, essence, salvage, and even a golden crown to wear for the rest of the match (if you know how to solve it).

Retrieve the Cheese Wheel

In the spawn area, head to the cheese shop across from the tavern. Smash the window and grab the large wheel of cheese in the center window (see above).

Scare Off Ten Rats

There are ten rats that spawn around the map upon collecting the cheese. You must find all ten of them and scare them away by getting close to them and staring at them.

Spawn

A rat can be found underneath a flower bed next to the door to the Hillside.

Hillside

A rat can be found by the zombie spawn area below the round stone outcropping (by Deadshot Daquiri).

Village Ascent

A rat is hiding under the van by the pizza shop, under the van's sliding door.

Ramparts

The rat is hiding under the wooden stairs leading to the cannon, on the east side of the platform.

Entrance Hall

This rat is hiding under a chair in the back of the Entrance Hall, near the ammo box and the door to the Dining Hall.

Dining Hall

The rat is hiding under a wooden pallet between the Alchemical Lab and the door to the Entrance Hall.

Undercroft

The rat is sitting in front of the zombie spawn window on the floor, right next to the mystery box location.

Dungeons

The rat is on the other side of one of the iron doors, in the jail cell to the right of the Quick Revive machine.

Sitting Rooms

The rat is sitting beneath the small table in the center of the bunk beds.

Alchemical Lab

Under the desk in the corner of the room, the rat is hiding behind the stone tablet (with the elemental symbols).

Let Them Eat Cheese

Close

Once all ten rats have been found, head to the Oubliette Room (Pack-a-Punch) and find the metal plate in the corner behind the armor wall buy. You should see ten rats gathered around it (if you see fewer, then you've missed a rat and can go find them). Interact with the plate to place the cheese wheel from earlier, which the rats will eat and then scatter away from.

A random collection of loot ranging from weapons, to ammo mods, to perk cans, to even wonder weapons will drop immediately after. There will also be a golden crown sitting on the plate, which one player can wear for the rest of the match by interacting with it.