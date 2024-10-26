Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 has a lot of guns, but none are as interesting as the "wonder weapons" in Zombies mode. Laser guns and turbine engines are all in a days work during the zombie apocalypse.

Terminus, the giant prison island map in Black Ops 6 Zombies, has a special wonder weapon called the Beamsmasher, which can be crafted through a hidden side quest.

Turn On The Three Computers

First, there are three computers around the island that you must turn on. Be sure to turn them on in alphabetical order: X, Y, Z.

No button prompt will appear, but pressing the interact button on them (after the power has been restored) will cause the screens to turn on.

Computer X: Docks

The first computer is marked with a red "X" surrounded by yellow tape. It can be found in the docks area, right at the top of the stone stairs leading down to the water.

Computer Y: Storage Area

The second computer is marked with a "Y", and can be found in the Storage Area location. It's located at the top of the dirt path outside the Quick Revive room.

Computer Z: Communications

The third computer is marked with a "Z" and is located in the Communications area. You'll find it by the railing overlooking the upper station for the incline lift.

Shoot the Fuse Boxes

Next, you'll need to infuse a weapon with Dead Wire (electric elemental effet) at an upgrade station. Using that weapon, ride the incline lift from the bottom to the top of the track. Look straight up and find the shattered windows looking into an office.

Inside the office will be a fuse box, which you need to shoot with the electric weapon. This will spawn an orb of electricity that will move to another fuse box on the wall. Continue shooting the connected fuse boxes with the weapon once they are electrocuted, following the orb into the Jugger Nog room and out into the Rec Yard. The final fuse box will open a door to the Research Office.

Collect the EMF Fob and Multiphasic Resonator