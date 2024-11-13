Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 continues the new trend of including crafting in Zombies mode, allowing players to create items (like scorestreaks, equipment and self-revives), ammo mods and upgrade weapons by using a new currency called salvage.

Salvage can most commonly be found as a random drop from killing zombies, but if you're in need of an upgrade sooner than later, there are plenty of ways to boost your salvage intake than just farming kills and trying to survive longer.

9 Using Loot Keys

Open sesame

Whether it be in the Bank Vault in Liberty Falls, or the Armory in Terminus, the unlockable storage containers in these safe areas can give players all kinds of loot, including salvage! You can open these containers with Loot Keys, which begin dropping from enemies after round 10 (and are more likely to drop from special and elite enemies).

The Terminus Armory is located right next to the Stamin-Up machine, behind the door near the windows. The Bank Vault in Liberty Falls, however, will be harder to open, and requires finding a secret code to unlock it and get inside.

8 Completing Side Quests

(Blow up the skull on top of the Church)

Many of the smaller Easter eggs in Black Ops 6 Zombies grant players special rewards, including salvage! These can come from killing extra zombies, finding hidden treasure, or winning prizes from secret mini games.

If you're looking for extra salvage, we recommend trying to complete the Bowling Mini-Game Easter egg in Liberty Falls. If you need some more scrap on Terminus, try the Meteor Shower Easter egg!

7 Getting Critical Kills

Headshots only

Scoring critical kills on zombies always seems to bear better rewards for us (and not just for the extra essence they provide). We've found that critical kills grant players salvage slightly more than average, no matter what gun you use.

We recommend chaining kills together with a precision weapon like a sniper rifle, and going for collateral headshots on normal zombies that walking in a group or line.

6 Finding Chests Underwater (Terminus)

Under the sea

In the water of the Bio-Lab, as well as the shores near the small islands around Terminus, there are free treasure chests waiting to be plundered. These chests contain salvage, as well as other possible drops like armor, essence, equipment and more!

You'll be able to see these chests from the surface thanks to the glowing light that comes from the locks on the side of the containers. Just swim up to it and interact to open them.

5 Getting Multi-Kills

Rapid zombie decimation

We've personally found that getting rapid kills on groups of zombies tends to spawn a lot of salvage, no matter how you go about it. Using lethal equipment (preferably large explosives like C4 or impact grenades) on groups will usually drop two or more piles of salvage to retrieve.

This also tends to happen a lot when getting rapid kills with normal weapons and scorestreaks. Multi-kills granting large salvage numbers may just be from the base probability of a random salvage drop from any zombie kill, but it's worth a shot either way!

4 Digging up Piles (Terminus)

Don't get jumpscared!

In the underground caves of Terminus, as well as on the islands surrounding it, there are small pile of dirt and bones that sprout from the floor. If you collect one of the multiple shovel items from across the map (look for one by the Sea Caves entrance or in the Mining Tunnels resting on a wall), you can dig them up and reap the rewards inside.

These piles almost always drop salvage or equipment (or both) at no extra cost to the player. Occasionally, they may spawn better loot like weapons or scorestreaks, but they can also spawn Vermin enemies, so be alert when digging!

3 Completing S.A.M. Trials

She sounds familiar...

Every few rounds, a new S.A.M. trial will spawn somewhere on the map, allowing you to initiate a timed challenge for a small amount of essence. These trials almost always will give out salvage and essence as a reward upon completion, as well as other loot like perks and even Ray-Guns.

The S.A.M. can be found on the tac-map with it's unique symbol, as well as by looking in the sky for the large purple beam coming from it (similar to that of the mystery box). If you're in multiplayer, be sure that all of your squadmates are participating, as it will scale the difficulty of the challenge based on the number of players.

2 Breaking Dark Aether Crystals (Liberty Falls)

Smash the pretty rocks

In the Dark Aether location on Liberty Falls (also known as the inside of the Church), large purple crystals will spawn that can be broken by any attack, dropping equipment or salvage when destroyed. These are a sure-fire way to grab extra salvage, and they respawn pretty often.

Taking a stop by the church every other round or so will usually net you at least 200 salvage per visit. Make sure to check every corner, and it might help to leave the area around the church completely to boost the spawn rates.

1 Using a Silencer

pew pew pew!

The best way to collect more salvage in a match of Black Ops 6 Zombies is using a weapon with the silencer attachment equipped. In Zombies mode, the modifier of the silencer is different, increasing the rate at which salvage drops from killed enemies.

Combining as many methods as possible will get you well on your way to legendary status on your weapons, as well as crafting high-tier loot. Going for collateral headshots with a silencer will leave hundreds of pieces of salvage behind in even the lower rounds.