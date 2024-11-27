It's no surprise that Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 has injected Zombies mode with secrets and Easter eggs all over the maps. What is a surprise is just how many of those Easter eggs there are (and how powerful they can be).

From stuffed animal companions, to superheroes with laser eyes, to a straight-up Destiny-style boss fight, we know a ton of secrets that you can find while playing on Liberty Falls or Terminus. Maybe you'll even come across some we haven't found yet!

10 Craft a Wonder Weapon

Ultimate power

Both Liberty Falls and Terminus have their own unique "Wonder Weapon", a zany gun with multiple bizarre fire modes that puts normal firearms to shame. These weapons can only be obtained in extremely rare drops from the Mystery Box, or by being crafted at a secret workbench somewhere on the map.

Our guide to crafting the Thunderdyne in Liberty Falls will have you hunting down undead groundskeepers and ransacking an offbrand RadioShack, while our guide to crafting the Beamsmasher on Terminus will take you on an island-hoppping adventure (some mathematics required).

9 Mega-Stuffy

It's so fluffy!

Hidden across the different islands of Terminus are six stuffed animals (presumably belonging to six of the guards that slept in the bunk room). Shooting each of them and returning to the room will allow you to summon a powerful plushie companion, who can revive downed players and shoot at Zombies.

Our Stuffed Animal Companion Guide will help you find any of the missing stuffed animals that you haven't found yet (be sure to check every nook and cranny of the prison).

8 The Bowling Mini-Game

Hit 300 for a prize

The Liberty Lanes bowling alley was already enough of a hellscape, but the fact that you can't even bowl there makes it a complete dump. Thankfully, there's a way to transform the Lanes back to their original glory (and go bowling for Zombies with your friends in the process).

There are six pairs of bowling shoes hidden in Zombie spawn rooms around the map, and destroying all of them will teleport you and your squadmates to a disco-blaring party at the bowling alley (if you hit 300, you'll get a special calling card).

7 Enter the Vault

Like Ocean's Eleven, but with more dead people

If there's a big metal safe with a lock on it, you can't expect us to just ignore it. The bank vault at the Savings & Loan building in Liberty Falls can, indeed, be opened, and all it takes is finding three different numbers that make up the secret combination.

Once inside, you'll be able to use loot keys from fallen enemies to unlock the safety deposit boxes (you can get a Ray-Gun). If you don't want to read our guide (available here) for where to find these numbers exactly, here's a clue: they're all sitting at the counter.

6 Make it Rain (Zombies)

How did that get up there?

As if the inter-dimensional church at the highest point in Liberty Falls wasn't weird enough, there's a zombie head impaled on a spike on the front tower. We don't know how it got up there, but we do know that if you get it down, it'll cause a rainstorm of free loot to occur.

The loot is, unfortunately, attached to the corpses of Zombies that are falling at maximum velocity, but who can complain when free scorestreaks and aether tools are up for grabs?

5 Superhero Origin Story

Aetherella, Hero of the Dark Aether

Once you've gotten the Thunderdyne wonder weapon in Liberty Falls, start looking around for those little Aetherella action figures that are scattered all over the place. Sucking enough of them up into the wonder weapon will transform you into the superhero herself (and grant you laser vision).

We recommend starting in Olly's Comics, as there are four of the eight statues sitting inside the different corners of the shop. Just watch your back for any undead mega-fans.

4 Pirate's Treasure Hunt

Arrrrrr....

Deep within the sea caves of Terminus, there is an ancient treasure map guarded by the spirit of a pirate captain, and it's said to lead to an incredibly powerful amulet (one that doubles the amount of points you earn from all sources).

Bust open the cave wall with a Melee Macchiato punch, then listen to the captain's instructions to begin your adventure. If you're ever confused about where to go, just remember that "X marks the spot" (and to check out our guide here).

3 Hidden Songs

This is my jam

Both Terminus and Liberty Falls contain a hidden song that the players can listen to, and both of them are absolute bangers. All you'll have to do to hear them is find and interact with the three pairs of bunny-ear headphones on each map.

On Terminus, look in the Mining Tunnels, Engineering, and Bio Lab. In Liberty Falls, you can find them at Liberty Lanes, the Church, and under a bench.

2 Entering the Dark Aether

Why are they red?!?!

Every COD Zombies map infamously has a long Easter egg that serves as the "story" for the level, and Black Ops 6 is no different. Once you've reached the Church in Liberty Falls, interact with the strange generator on the right-hand side wall to trigger the story, which tasks you with freeing a strange scientist from being trapped in the Dark Aether.

You can always play Directed mode if you're feeling too overwhelmed, but for those of you that want to score a sweet Ray-Gun skin, check out our Liberty Falls Main Quest Easter egg guide for everything you need to know to beat the story!

1 Project 13

And we thought Nathan was big...

The mother of all Zombies bosses makes its debut at the end of the Terminus Main Quest Easter egg, and it is a doozy. We don't want to spoil it for you (above picture isn't of the boss), but in terms of pure scale, Project 13 resembles more of a Destiny 2 raid boss than a Call of Duty challenge.

Be sure to check out our Terminus Main Quest guide to get to the final boss in standard mode, and before you start it, have plenty of chopper gunners, triple-packed weapons, and gobblegums at the ready.