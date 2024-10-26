Round-based Zombies is finally back in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, and that means one thing: it's time to hunt some Easter eggs.

The Terminus map is a doozy, with multiple islands to explore and a plethora of Easter eggs to unlock. The most difficult (and exciting) of all, though, is the Main Quest, which will take you across the map to multiple boss battles.

Get the Wonder Weapon

To be able to start the Main Quest, you'll need to have already turned on the power, as well as get at least one squad member the Beamsmasher wonder weapon.

The Beamsmasher can be found in one of two ways: randomly receiving it via the Mystery Box, or crafting it through its own subsequent Easter egg (you can find our guide above, or linked here). We've tested it, and both methods will allow you to complete the Main Quest.

Find the Hard Drive in the Tentacle Trap

Close

Activate the Tentacle Trap between the Bio Lab and the Mining Tunnels, then shoot at the trap using the Beamsmasher. This will drop a Hard Drive item which you can pick up.

Deliver the Hard Drive to Peck

At the Guard Station, find the metal drop box beneath the window that Peck is sitting at. Interact with it to deliver the Hard Drive to him. Some dialogue will follow, then go back to the Bio Lab.

Talk to Nathan in the Bio Lab

On the side of the large chamber in the middle of the BIo Lab, find the keypad beneath a porthole. Interact with it to begin talking to Nathan on the inside of the chamber.

Find and Enter the Lab Chamber Code

To open the chamber and release Nathan, you'll need to find the three digit code. Each number can be found in a different spot on the upper section of the main island.

Digit #1: Interrogation Rooms Clock

The first number is indicated by the hour hand on the clock in the Interrogation Rooms, behind the metal fence.

Digit #2: Cafeteria Card

The second number is indicated by a playing card found on the cork board in the Cafeteria. The board is right next to one of the doors, above a blue barrel.

Digit #3: Engineering Accident Sign

The third number will be found on a sign in the Engineering workshop next to the crafting table. It will read "Safety First, Days Since Last Injury."

Input the three numbers in order (in our case, 473) on the keypad beneath Nathan's circular window.

Turn Handles on the Chamber

Each player will need to turn a handle (by interacting with it) on the side of Nathan's Chamber in unison. If one person is playing, they can turn the handle whenever.

Defeat The Enemies

Upon turning the handles, the first mini-boss fight will be triggered. Stay alive and fend off the spawning zombies while dealing damage to the mini-boss until you trigger a cutscene, which will confirm the mini-boss is defeated.

Use the Communications Terminal

In the Communications room, find the Terminal with green text on the screen and interact with it. Some dialogue will trigger, and will prompt you to replace the Node Connectors for the island.

Access the Secret Hatch on the Sunken Ship

Close

In order to access the secret room on the sunken ship, you'll need to retrieve the keycard first. The keycard is found underwater in the Bio Lab, and will be resting on the floor with an orange outline.

Next, use a Tactical Raft and sail to the big sunken cargo ship. There will be a hole in the side with a large opening, and inside is a ladder that leads to a secret room. Climb the ladder and interact with the hatch at the top, to go into the room.

A series of enemies will spawn in the room, and you'll need to defeat all of them and stay alive in order to be able to leave.

Place the Node Connectors