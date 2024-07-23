Key Takeaways Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III lands on Xbox Game Pass July 24 for subscribers to enjoy the full base game and five seasons of content.

Developed by Sledgehammer Games, the game follows Task Force 141 as they combat ultranationalist Vladimir Makarov's plot to destabilize the world.

Sledgehammer Games has provided excellent post-launch support for the title with new maps, game modes, and weapons to keep the multiplayer experience fresh.

Xbox today revealed that the most recent Call of Duty title, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, will be the first from the franchise to land on Xbox Game Pass.

Starting July 24, Xbox Game Pass subscribers will be able to download or stream Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III. The 2023 title developed by Sledgehammer Games is the first Call of Duty title to land on the service post-acquisition. Players will be able to get thier hands on the full base game and enjoy five seasons worth of additional content.

What is Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III?

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III launched November 10, 2023 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS4, and Xbox One as direct sequel to 2022's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II. The game follows Task Force 141 as they race across the globe to put a stop to ultranationalist Vladimir Makarov's sinister plot to destabilize the world. It also launched with the traditional multiplayer suite alongside a new take on the cooperative Zombies mode, Modern Warfare Zombies.

Reception at launch was rough with the game being knocked for its poorly designed campaign and recycling of content (not a single new multiplayer map, Modern Warfare Zombies using Warzone maps, etc.). However, Sledgehammer was praised for rolling back many of Infinity Ward's poor game design decisions and making Call of Duty multiplayer fun again.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III's post-launch support

Sledgehammer Games has spent the past year delivering some of the best post-launch support for any Call of Duty title. Across four seasons, the studio has delivered a slew of brand new, well designed multiplayer maps, some inspired remakes, and some eerily cool-looking variants. They've also aimed to make the multiplayer fun by creating a trove of quirky game modes aimed at delighting the community. The healthy cadence of new weapons has kept the meta from getting stale, though some (looking at you, Kar98K) have been a bit too powerful.

Those downloading Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III as part of their Xbox Game Pass subscription can expect a complete, fun experience that's about to get even bigger. Season 5 launches the same day Modern Warfare III joins Game Pass. That means two new multiplayer maps, three variant maps, two new weapons, and a host new game modes, equipment, and more.