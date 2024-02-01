Key Takeaways Season 2 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III and Warzone is launching on February 7, bringing new maps, game modes, weapons, and Operators based on The Walking Dead.

Multiplayer fans will enjoy three new maps at launch, including one set in a Brazilian mountaintop resort and another in an under-construction skyscraper. Five game modes will be introduced throughout the season.

While new Zombies content will arrive later in the season, the Dark Aether Story Act will continue with a Second Rift to explore, new challenges and schematics to discover, and a new Warlord to face. Warzone will also see the return of the Fortune's Keep map and limited-time game modes.

Sledgehammer Games, Raven Software and Activision today dropped full details for Season 2 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III and Call of Duty: Warzone, including a collaboration with The Walking Dead.

The next big content drop for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III and Call of Duty: Warzone is nearly upon us. Season 2 launches February 7 and comes packed with new multiplayer maps, game modes, weapons and a returning Warzone map. It'll also bring with it new Operators (Rich Grimes and Michonne) based on The Walking Dead. The update goes live on Wednesday, February 7 at 9am PT.

Multiplayer

Multiplayer fans can expect a large injection of new content. First off, at launch players are getting three brand new multiplayer maps. These are Departures, which takes place at the Zakhaev International Airport; Stash House, a small map featuring a single house; and Vista, a medium-sized map set in a Brazilian mountaintop resort. On top of these three, the mid-season update sees the return of Das Haus from Call of Duty: Vanguard. Reimagined as an under-construction skyscraper, be prepared for some chaotic action when this map returns. For War fans, Operation Tin Man will be available as you and your team infiltrate a downtown Urzikstan skyscraper.

In terms of game modes, expect five to drop during Season 2. At launch there'll be Team Gun Game, Snipers Only and Hordepoint, which combines classic Hardpoint action with a Zombies invasion. Arriving at mid-season are Juggermosh and Bounty.

Zombies

More Zombies content will come with Season 2, though not till mid-season. Unfortunately, no new Zombies content is coming on February 7. When it does arrive, players can expect the Dark Aether Story Act to continue. There'll also be a Second Rift to enter, new challenges and schematics to find and a new Warlord to battle.

Warzone

Call of Duty: Warzone welcomes back a familiar map into its Resurgence rotation. Fortune's Keep, which debuted in Season 4 of Call of Duty: Vanguard, makes its grand return at Season 2's launch. It'll also play host to a slew of limited-time game modes as well as Warzone Ranged Resurgence.

New Weapons

New season means new weapons to unlock. At launch, players can nab the BP50 assault rifle by completing Battle Pass Sector B7 and the RAM-9 SMG at B6. Later during the season, players will be able to unlock the SOA Subverter Battle Rifle by completing a weekly challenge and the Soulrender melee weapon through a yet-to-be-revealed method.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III and Call of Duty: Warzone are both available now on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS4 and Xbox One.