Key Takeaways Season 3 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III and Warzone brings a ton of new content, including maps, modes, perks, and weapons.

Multiplayer fans can look forward to six new 6v6 maps, classic game modes like Capture the Flag and One in the Chamber, and new customization options.

Zombies players will have to wait until the Mid-season update for new content, including a new chapter of the Dark Aether story and challenges to conquer.

Sledgehammer Games, Raven Software and Activision today revealed the content roadmap for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III and Call of Duty: Warzone, and it features quite a haul of content.

Both Modern Warfare III and Warzone are due to receive a fresh injection of content on April 3 when Season 3 launches. Available for free on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS4 and Xbox One, Season 3 ushers in a slew of new playable content across both games.

Multiplayer

Over in multiplayer, Sledgehammer Games have six 6v6 maps launching throughout the season. A mix of new, reimagined, and repurposed maps, Season 3 stands as the largest 6v6 map drop in Call of Duty history. At launch, you'll do battle atop a Dubai skyscraper resort in 6 Star (Brand New), storm an Arizonan medical facility in Emergency (Brand New), ransack a farm in Growhouse -- a remake of the map Sphere from Call of Duty: Vanguard -- and break into an aquarium in Tanked, a repurposed section of the Vondel Warzone map. A further two maps arrive with the Mid-season update; Checkpoint, a repurposed section of Rebirth Island, and Grime (Brand New), which takes place in a derelict London canal.

Multiplayer fans will also get a slew of new modes and features during Season 3. These include the return of game modes Capture the Flag (Launch), One in the Chamber (Launch Window), Minefield (Mid-season) and Escort (Mid-season). Meanwhile, new Perks like the Gunslinger, Modular Assault Rig and Compression Carrier vests open up new ways to play and customize your playstyle.

Zombies

Modern Warfare Zombies is getting new content, but players will have to wait until the Mid-season update. When it arrives, Zombies players can hop into the next chapter of the Dark Aether story and save Dr. Jansen, unlock the third Dark Aether Rift, conquer a new Warlord, and complete new challenges and unlock new schematics.

Warzone

Season 3 sees the return of the extremely-popular Rebirth Island Warzone map. First released as Alcatraz as part of Call of Duty: Black Ops 4's battle royale mode, Rebirth Island made its debut in the original Warzone during Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War's lifecycle. It now returns with some new additions that allow for swimming and water combat. Other than the introduction of a small power plant, the layout is mostly the same. The map will, of course, play host to the Resurgence game mode.

As for new and returning features, players can expect the return of beloved killstreak Foresight, upgraded versions of Battle Rage and the armor and ammunition boxes (the Utility Box), Specialist, Weapon Trade Stations and more.

New Weapons

As per usual, a new season means new weapons to unlock that are usable across Modern Warfare III, Warzone and Warzone Mobile. At launch, players can collect the FJX Horus SMG from Battle Pass Sector 8, the MORS sniper rifle from Sector 4 and the Gladiator melee weapon from Sector 15. The BAL-27 assault rifle launches Mid-season and will require the completion of unrevealed challenges. There'll also be 8 new Aftermarket Parts to earn weekly throughout the season.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III and Call of Duty: Warzone are available now on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS4 and Xbox One. Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile is available for download on iOS and Android devices.