Key Takeaways Season 4 of Modern Warfare III and Warzone offers new multiplayer maps, classic weapons, and game modes for players to enjoy.

The season introduces three brand new multiplayer maps and a variant of Das Haus, along with new killstreaks and weapons to use in battles.

While Zombies won't see much new content, Warzone will feature updated bunkers, Gulag layouts, vehicles, equipment, and keycard access for players.

Sledgegammer Studios, Raven Software, and Activision Blizzard today revealed what content is coming to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III and Call of Duty: Warzone in Season 4.

The next season for Modern Warfare III and Warzone launches on May 29 with a slew of new content coming for multiplayer, Warzone, and Zombies. While Season 4 may not be as large Season 3's offering (six multiplayer maps), there is still a healthy amount of new content to enjoy. Season 4 sees the return of two classic Call of Duty weapons, global locations, and much more.

Multiplayer

Season 4 ushers in three brand new multiplayer maps and a variant of Das Haus. At launch, players will get two medium-sized 6v6 maps; Tokyo and Paris, both based on the real-life cities. At the mid-season, the third new 6v6 map, Incline, will join the rotation. Alpine will take players into the mountains of Urzikstan for some snow-filled adventures. All three maps are brand-new and are not remasters or remakes of previous maps, nor are they repurposed sections of Warzone maps. Das Gross, a variant of the Das Haus map, also arrives mid-season. As for game modes, Season 4 brings back the beloved Demolition game mode (Launch), a variation on the Cranked game mode dubbed Hyper Cranked (Launch), the return of the Havoc game mode (mid-season), and HeadShots Only (mid-season).

The season also introduces a handful of new killstreaks to the current pool. These include the classic Intelligent Munitions Systems (I.M.S.) from Modern Warfare 3 and Ghosts (7 kills, 875 score), the Loitering Munuiton (8 kills, 1000 score), Missle Drone (11 kills, 1375 score), and DNA Bomb. While the DNA Bomb will eliminate all players on the opposing team. it won't end the match like the MGB.

Zombies

While multiplayer and Warzone are getting new content, Zombies isn't getting much, especially not at the season's launch. At mid-season, players will be able to explore the Unstable Rift where they'll need to eliminate every single threat. Other than that, there is no additional new Zombies content in Season 4.

Warzone

Call of Duty: Warzone isn't getting any new maps this season, but Urzikstan is getting some updates. First and foremost, the bunkers are finally opening. Players will be able to get keycard access and explore some of these locations. Some won't open until later seasons. The season will also see updated layouts to the Gulag. There's also be a handful of new vehicles and equipment to find on the map. These include the Specialist Perk suitcase, the Polaris RZR vehicle, and new Loot Hot Zones.

Weapons

Four new weapons are joining the roster for use across multiplayer, Warzone, Zombies, and Warzone Mobile. Players can unlock the Superi 46 SMG at Battle Pass Sector 6 and the classic Kar98k Marksman Rifle at Battle Pass Sector 5 at launch. Meanwhile, at the mid-season, players can earn the Reclaimer 18 Shotgun, which is a renamed version of the ever popular SPAS-12. Finally, at mid-season, players can unlock the Sledgehammer melee weapon. In addition to these weapons, players can unlock eight new Aftermarket parts that will offer new ways to play with classic weapons.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III and Call of Duty: Warzone are available now on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS4, and Xbox One.