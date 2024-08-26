Key Takeaways Full multiplayer, Zombies, and Warzone reveals coming Wednesday at Call of Duty: Next event.

16 new multiplayer maps, killstreaks, weapons, and Omnimovement system confirmed.

Earn rewards by linking accounts and watching the stream at the event for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.

The board is set for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6's full multiplayer reveal later this week at Call of Duty: Next.

Developers Treyarch and Raven Software have already unveiled quite a bit about Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. We know about Omnimovement, the evolution of mobility, and have already gotten to see a bit about multiplayer. We got a taste of one of the two Zombies maps launching with Black Ops 6, and, last week, Raven Software took us on a ride showcasing one of the campaign's missions. Now, this Wednesday, players will get their first true look at the much anticipated multiplayer mode alongside a look at the second Zombies map and a look at what's happening with Warzone.

A full multiplayer reveal along with Zombies and Warzone reveals

Call of Duty: Next kicks off Wednesday, August 28 at 9am PT and will primarily focus on the multiplayer side of things. To help get things started, Activision dropped a multiplayer trailer showcasing a handful of maps, killstreaks, weapons, Gunsmith, the return of the Classic Prestige system, and the all-new Omnimovement system. Most importantly, the trailer confirmed that we can expect 16 all-new multiplayer maps when the game launches, a marked improvement over Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War's anemic 8 launch maps. The Next event will dive deeper into all the gameplay mechanics, maps, and modes all while showcasing live gameplay of the maps coming with the beta.

Moving over to Zombies, Call of Duty: Next features the first look at Liberty Falls, the second Zombies map launching with Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. Expect to see a trailer, live gameplay, and a deep dive into the map with Treyarch. Finally, the event also brings with it the reveal of Area 99, the next Call of Duty: Warzone map. Expect to see live gameplay of this new Resurgence along with details about how Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will integrate with Warzone.

A treasure trove of rewards

Those who tune into Call of Duty: Next can earn various items for use within Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. These include an Emblem, Calling Card, Charm, and Weapon Blueprint. To earn these rewards you'll need to link your Activision account to your platform of choice's account, then link your YouTube or Twitch account with Call of Duty, and then watch the stream. As for beta rewards, players can earn various awards just by playing. With a level cap of 30, players player emblems, charms, Operator skins, and a Blueprint by leveling up across both weekends.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 launches October 25 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS4, and Xbox One.