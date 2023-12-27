Key Takeaways CSE team expresses heartfelt thanks to the community for their support and camaraderie during game development.

Look out for the upcoming CU build update, which will introduce a comprehensive reimplementation of the Camelot Unchained user interface.

Camelot Unchained team credits the community's passion as the driving force behind their creativity and determination. Exciting developments expected in 2024.

In a recent message to the CSE Community on their development blog, the City State Entertainment team expressed sincere gratitude as the holiday season approached its peak. Acknowledging the crucial role played by each community member, the team conveyed heartfelt thanks for the camaraderie experienced during the thrilling journey of game development.

Highlighting the substantial progress made over the past year, the team eagerly anticipates sharing exciting developments scheduled for the upcoming year. A forthcoming Camelot Unchained (CU) build update, available to all Beta 1 backers, will introduce a comprehensive reimplementation of the existing Camelot Unchained user interface, setting the stage for an exciting 2024. Detailed insights into this UI overhaul will be communicated through next month's newsletter and Top Tenish.

The Camelot Unchained team extended appreciation for the unwavering support received from the community throughout the projec and recognized the community's passion as the driving force behind the team's creativity and determination.

Camelot Unchained, a 2013 Kickstarter MMORPG, faced criticism for delays, a second studio, a new game announcement with its custom engine, delayed refunds, and accountability issues.

Close

About Camelot Unchained:

Camelot Unchained is a fantasy massively multiplayer online role-playing game in development by City State Entertainment. Partially funded through Kickstarter, the game is spearheaded by Mark Jacobs, the former designer of Dark Age of Camelot. With a crowdfunding campaign that raised an impressive $4.5 million and additional contributions from Jacobs and investors, totaling $17 million, the game employs the Unchained Engine for server-side physics and large-scale battles. Focusing on open-world Player versus Player (PvP) dynamics, Camelot Unchained entered Beta 1 phase on July 31, 2018, with a release date yet to be confirmed.

Gameplay and Design:

Considered a spiritual successor to Dark Age of Camelot, Camelot Unchained adopts a Player versus Player (PvP)-centric design known as "Tri-Realm." Drawing inspiration from Arthurian legend, Norse mythology, and Irish mythology, the game introduces new and original elements. Emphasizing large-scale PvP battles, the game offers a unique and immersive experience. While Jacobs denies categorizing Camelot Unchained as a direct successor to Dark Age of Camelot, the commitment to delivering an exceptional PvP-focused experience remains a core principle in the game's development.

As the community eagerly awaits the new year, stay tuned for the upcoming Camelot Unchained build update and additional exciting announcements from their team.