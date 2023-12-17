Key Takeaways Skull & Bones has faced multiple delays and challenges over the past decade, but it is finally set to release in February 2024.

The game takes place in the Indian Ocean during the golden age of piracy and allows players to build their own pirate crew and customize their ship.

Players will encounter both player-controlled and NPC ships, as well as engage in PvP battles, hunt sea creatures, and take on contracts from Kingpins for multi-stage battles.

These days, it’s not uncommon for a game to get delayed once or twice before it eventually reaches its players. Whether the fault lies with overeager executives trying to push an unfinished product out the door before it's ready, developers who underestimated how long the complicated process of game development can take, or any other myriad of factors, most reasonable gamers have come to understand that a delayed game will eventually launch in a more satisfactory condition than if it had tried to meet its original release date. But even as small delays have become more accepted by the public, there are other games that have pushed the limits for how long the developer expects players to wait before they abandon all hope and set their sights on something more likely to come out. Perhaps the most infamous example is Duke Nukem Forever, which was originally announced in April 1997, but years of repeated engine changes, a studio closure and general poor planning behind the scenes led to it finally being released by Gearbox in June 2011 to dismal reviews and disappointed veterans of the series.

Although Skull & Bones would need a few more years worth of delays to surpass the “achievement” of Duke Nukem Forever, Ubisoft’s attempt at creating an online pirate game has proven to be similarly tumultuous over the past decade. After the success of Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag in 2013, which took the series to the age of 18th century piracy, the French publisher tasked its Singapore division with developing a standalone multiplayer game that captured the same thrill of the hectic naval battles. Originally announced at Ubisoft’s E3 2017 showcase and scheduled for a release the following year, Skull & Bones ended up getting pushed back to 2019, then 2020, then November 2022, then March 2023 and finally to February 2024 as revealed via a recent Game Awards trailer. A Kotaku report from 2021 dived into this development fiasco, with anonymous sources citing multiple setting changes, gameplay overhauls and management issues that ended up causing this challenging and lengthy production. Now, with just over two months until launch, Ubisoft finally seems confident enough to release Skull & Bones to the masses, nearly seven years after it was first unveiled and over a decade after it initially began development.

For Skull & Bones, in place of Assassin’s Creed IV’s Caribbean setting is the Indian Ocean during the second golden age of piracy, as players aim to ascend the ranks and become a successful captain that strikes fear across the waters. After suffering a brutal naval defeat at sea, your player character and some survivors must join forces to start their own crew and regain the power and infamy you once held. Accompanied by your knowledgeable first mate Asnah, you’ll discover various ports that can be explored off-ship and serve as hubs where blacksmiths, shipwrights and more are there to help you get your bearings and craft your first ship. From the small Bedar to the domineering Hulk, each ship comes with its own set of perks to assist with exploration and combat, and can be fully customized to suit your pirate aesthetic of choice. Cannons and armor can be upgraded to suit the opponents you’ll be facing, with close and long-range weaponry to benefit your desired playstyle, while furniture can offer additional crew bonuses such as stamina boosts and faster reloads.

Once you’re out in the open waters, you’ll encounter both player-controlled and NPC ships that will serve as the main fodder for your contracts, or as allies that can be rallied by shooting up a flare to help take on tougher challenges. The spyglass will help ensure you use your best judgment before taking on a new ship, detailing the armor, weapons and loot that is stored on board the vessel. Other mysteries will await in the open world, such as shipwrecks to plunder, haunted “ghost ships” to seek out and even fearsome sea creatures to hunt. Treasure maps will serve as the main way to engage in PvP battles, as starting one will make your location known to other players as multiple captains compete to see who can survive to reach the treasure first. If you want to truly test your abilities, take a contract from one of the Kingpins, who will task you with destroying forts in multi-stage battles while dealing with their fleet and overcoming the odds. Players who reach higher tiers of infamy can join The Helm and start their own piracy operation, putting you on the hunt for exotic resources that will make your ship a desirable target for takedown as you attempt to return home with the goods.

With promises of a deep endgame and new seasonal content to come after launch, there’s sure to be plenty of depth for players who wish to live their pirate fantasies. What remains to be seen is whether Skull & Bones can recapture the magic that enthralled Assassin’s Creed players over a decade ago without the close-quarters combat and other on-land activities that helped Black Flag keep from getting stale. With a closed beta set to take place this month and a long-delayed launch finally scheduled for February 16, it won’t be long before players can get their hands on the game for PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.