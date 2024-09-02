Black Myth: Wukong is just as difficult as From Software's Dark Souls series, with tough bosses to conquer. You'll want to change the difficulty at some point in your playthrough, most likely. Here's what we know about changing your difficulty in Black Myth: Wukong.

Does Black Myth: Wukong have different difficulties?

Unfortunately, as of the time of writing, Black Myth: Wukong suffers from a lack of difficulty options. From the in-game menus or the start screen, there isn't a way to make the game easier or harder. It's stuck to the determined difficulties of the bosses in Black Myth: Wukong. There are no difficulty sliders in Black Myth: Wukong.

How To Make Black Myth: Wukong Easier

There are ways to make the battles in Black Myth: Wukong easier. First, you want to check the skill tree in the game. You can increase your stamina and max health, improve your dodging, and reduce the stamina you need to perform certain actions like jumping or sprinting. The skill tree will help immediately with your monkey's journey.

Additionally, you can craft your own armor. If you've just begun your journey, run past the Wandering Wight on the right-hand side and keep following down the path until you get to a temple. Nearby, you'll find a fast-travel incense spot. Interact with it, and you'll unlock the ability to make your own armor. Don't go too far, as you'll then have to face the tough wolf boss Lingxuzi.

Once you can craft armor like the Pilgrim's Garb , try to create a set. These give additional buffs. It works similarly to Genshin Impact if you've played that. If you have the Swift Pilgrim set, you can gain a moderate Sprint speed buff by wearing two pieces of the armor set.

If you're struggling against the likes of Guangzhi, for example, try to grind as much experience as you can. Take out nearby guards over and over again. You can respawn them by resting at the incense spots. You can then use that experience to unlock more skills and perks.

While facing these bosses, don't panic. Try to learn their patterns and figure out a way to counter them. Learn the timing of dodging each move and try to pick up mannerisms before certain moves. You can also utilize the transformations you gain from vanquishing past bosses. Guangzhi, for example, can deal a lot of fire damage with his dash attack. Guangmou unleashes poisonous snakes that spit venom at your enemy.