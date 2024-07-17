Key Takeaways Zenless Zone Zero must be played online, impacting gameplay and data usage.

Plenty of offline action games like ZZZ offer intense combat and exciting narratives.

Devil May Cry 5 and Nier: Automata provide stellar action experiences offline.

A Zenless Zone Zero offline mode would be fantastic for those who want to do some quick grinding or a mission or two while out and about. Unfortunately, MiHoYo's other games like Genshin Impact can only be played online; is Zenless Zone Zero any different?

Zenless Zone Zero is stuck online, unfortunately.

Is There a Zenless Zone Zero Offline Mode?

As of the time of writing, Zenless Zone Zero requires you to be connected online to play. This means you can't play Zenless Zone Zero offline in any capacity. You need to log in with your Hoyoverse account to play. Thankfully, you can continue your progress on an iOS or Android device as long as you're connected to the same account. It just might be expensive on your data bill. The gameplay experience is arguably worse as well, unless you connect a controller to the device, which is a whole other bag of worms. It would probably run poorly on my low-range smartphone too.

Related Will Zenless Zone Zero Be on Xbox? Zenless Zone Zero on Xbox would be a huge deal for Microsoft. Is it playable on its systems?

Offline Games Like Zenless Zone Zero

Thankfully, there are plenty of riveting action games like Zenless Zone Zero that can be played offline on your console or PC. They're also not gacha-based, which can be seen as a positive. The Nier series features plenty of wonderful characters and intense action that many ZZZ fans would gravitate to. "NieR: Automata is an absolute masterpiece from beginning to end (or ends, to be a bit more accurate)," said our review. "Even for what was our most anticipated game of the year, I still didn't expect to be blown away that much, but this was an absolute thrill ride in every area." The combat is intricately designed as well by action game studio Platinum Games.

Nier Automata is an offline alternative to Zenless Zone Zero.

You can also try another action series Zenless Zone Zero seems to be inspired by, Devil May Cry. The latest Devil May Cry 5 is a tour-de-force of stellar combat, gorgeous graphics, and a narrative that grips you from beginning to end. It was my first entry in the series and I can't wait for a sequel at some point in the future. "Devil May Cry 5 is still one of the better character action games you’ll play," said our four-star review for that PS4 and PC game. "Dante is the highlight of the package as his charismatic and highly-diverse skillset lend to the game’s outlandish scenarios."

Hopefully, you can find a way to play Zenless Zone Zero at some point in the future, however, because it's a blast to play with a wonderful anime-inspired art style and frenetic combat system.