Key Takeaways To run in Harold Halibut hold square on console controllers for quicker movement.

In addition to running, explore the "Space Toast" mini-game and scientific facts in the menu.

Enhance Harold's jogging by adjusting display options like the frame rate mode and HDR.

You can't necessarily run around like Sonic the Hedgehog's speed of sound in the indie game Harold Halibut. However, it is at a much brisker pace than the regular walk animation.

You can actually run in Harold Halibut!

How To Run In Harold Halibut

Harold moves so slowly while walking, but at some moments it can be nice to take a breather and not be in a rush to the next location. If you want to faster, there is a way to run in Harold Halibut. While on a controller for a console like the PS5 or Xbox Series X, hold the square button or X. This will make the protagonist move quickly. Keep in mind that the claymation animation does look odd from time to time with this movement, especially while going up or down stairs.

It's not a sprint, but the jog that Harold does should suffice. With all the piping on the ground, I'm not sure if you'd want to move that fast.

What else can Harold do in the game?

There are a few other actions that Harold has available to the player. First, if you press triangle or Y for the main menu, you'll see an "Add-Ons" section. Click on that. You'll see on the bottom "Space Toast." It's a random little mini-game that has you moving a piece of toast across space. There are no enemies to confront, sadly. You can also see a bunch of scientific, nerdy facts like the percentages of the systems, in addition to the center and balance of the Central Torcuts. It gets nerdy, and I'm totally here for it,

If you want to take a picture, you can zoom in with L2 or LT. You get a closer view of Harold and his intricately designed environments.

Something else you can do to make Harold's jogging look fantastic is by changing the display options. You can change the framerate mode from Performance to Quality (or vice versa) and turn on HDR. Just pause the game, and then select "Display" under the Options menu.