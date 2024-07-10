Key Takeaways You can't switch the main character in Zenless Zone Zero, but may control the opposite protagonist in some parts of the story.

Belle voiced by Courtney Steele and Wise voiced by Stephen Yu are the two main characters in Zenless Zone Zero.

Belle is bubbly while Wise is stoic, giving players a choice of personalities to prefer in the game.

Being able to switch the main character in Zenless Zone Zero would let you run around the main city hub with two different perspectives. Fans would probably hope then that the game's not like MiHoYo's previous release Genshin Impact, which forces you to stick with one main hero.

You can't switch the main characters in Zenless Zone Zero.

Is There a Way to Switch The Main Character in Zenless Zone Zero?

As of the time of writing, there's currently no way to switch the main character in Zenless Zone Zero. However, there are a few times in the game's storyline, in which you'll control the opposite protagonist. This could be speculation, but there is a nightmare scene, in which the protagonist dreams of Belle and Wise seeming to be at odds with each other. Perhaps, this is a foreshadowing of what's to come in the narrative months or years down the line.

Genshin Impact follows a similar storyline premise as well with the brother and sister, in which one turns against the other and becomes the leader of the Abyss Order. In fact, another RPG Assassin's Creed Odyssey, performs the same gimmick with the one protagonist you don't choose going evil.

Nevertheless, it seems like Belle is the better option out of the two. She has a stronger, bubbly personality over the more stoic Wise. The more rigid, straightforward attitude from the male protagonist, however, might be what you prefer.

Who are the Two Main Characters Voiced By?

Belle, the female protagonist with the blue hair, is voiced by Courtney Steele. The Ohioan has played multiple roles in Genshin Impact. She's been Egeria, Lettelier, and Emerald in the open world RPG. She's also behind the voices of a few other free-to-play characters like Rogue Company's Switchblade and Smite's The Magnificent Sol. Belle seems to be Steele's biggest role so far.

Stephen Yu is behind the voice of Wise in Zenless Zone Zero. He has been having an amazing year for voice over. Later in August, he's playing Val in the action RPG Visions of Mana. He's also Lancelot in Granblue Fantasy: Relink, Unicorn Overlord's Lex, and Shun Akiyama in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth. That's not all. He's also performed as Street Fighter 6's Jamie, Aphex Logan in Master Detective Archives: Rain Code, and Leon Volclain in Starfield. He's been busy.

We'll likely be hearing more of his voice in the next few years. You can see the full cast list, including the Japanese voices, of Zenless Zone Zero here.