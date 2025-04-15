Capcom has largely ruled the roost for 2D arcade fighting games for over 30 years and few companies celebrate their rich history quite like them either. SEGA does to a large extent and SNK does as well, but Capcom showcases their archives in ways that are hard to touch because they put so much work and care into their collections and their fighting compilations alongside the recent Marvel vs. Capcom Arcade Classics Collection showcase that wonderfully. Whereas the first Capcom Fighting Collection was largely a Darkstalkers compilation with a bit of Street Fighter thrown in, it was very much a compilation that felt a too samey as a result of it being so full of 2D fighters outside of Super Puzzle Fighter II. There was at least visual variety with Gem Fighters mixed in there, but variety wasn't the spice of life. Capcom Fighting Collection 2 showcases some of Capcom's finest work over the last 25 years.

This second fighting-centric compilation spans more kinds of fighting games as it includes not only both Capcom vs. SNK games, but both Power Stone titles, Plama Sword, Capcom Fighting Evolution and a single Street Fighter game in Street Fighter Alpha 3 Upper. Upper is a newcomer to compilations and was an exclusive to SEGA's NAOCMI hardware and included some bug fixes alongside some balance chances from the prior arcade versions. It's got all of the characters included from the home console versions that weren't in prior arcade releases and stands as the definitive pure fighting experience for Alpha 3. It's a bit of a shame that the World Tour mode isn't in this game, but I can see why they wouldn't want to put console versions of a game on an arcade-centric compilation like this.

The inclusion of both Capcom vs. SNK titles makes this feel like a near-perfect late '90s/early '00s compilation for what those two companies coming together felt like. While Mortal Kombat was Street Fighter II's polar opposite style-wise, SNK and its Fatal Fury and especially King of Fighters franchises were their greatest rivals quality-wise and seeing Capcom and SNK work out a ton of games showcased a special era in gaming history. We got two Capcom vs. SNK games, a card fighting game on the Neo-Geo Pocket Color and an SNK-developed SNK vs. Capcom game while Capcom developed the Capcom vs. SNK games.

While the early '90s saw the rise of fighting games after beat-em-ups ruled the land thanks to Double Dragon and TMNT, the genre's continued rise was partially due to the heavy competition between Capcom and SNK to see who could make a better fighting game, and unlike Sonic vs. Mario, both franchises had compatible gameplay styles to where you could easily imagine a crossover game in your head. Capcom vs. SNK 2000 had several versions and the Pro version sees its first accurate release outside of arcades here and offers a window into just how surreal it was to see this game 25 years ago. The Pro incarnation added Dan Hibiki and Joe Higashi to the roster and kept the two fighting grooves -- with one feeling like Capcom and the other feeling more like KOF intact alongside an interesting ratio system where you could do the seemingly team-based concept with a single character if they were strong enough.

Get in the Groove System