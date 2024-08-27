Key Takeaways Capcom announced Capcom Fighting Collection 2 with classics like Capcom vs. SNK 2 for PC, PS4, Switch in 2025.

Capcom entered today's Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase swinging today, delivering a one-two punch combo of some exciting announcements. The first of which was the announcement of Capcom Fighting Collection 2, which includes a new batch of curated Capcom classics such as Capcom vs. SNK 2: Mark of the Millennium 2001, and will launch on PC, PlayStation 4 and Switch sometime in 2025. Their other piece of news was the release date for the highly anticipated Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics, which will launch digitally on September 12 for PC, PlayStation 4 and PC with a physical edition launching for PlayStation 4 and Switch November 22. Eager fans can get a glimpse of the action in the announcement trailer.

Gonna Take You For A Ride

Capcom Fighting Collection 2 will be bringing eight classics to modern consoles for the first time. This collection includes Capcom vs. SNK: Millennium Fight 2000 Pro, Capcom vs. SNK 2: Mark of the Millennium 2001, Capcom Fighting Evolution, Street Fighter Alpha 3 UPPER, Project Justice, Power Stone, Power Stone 2 and Plasma Sword: Nightmares of Bilstein.

Capcom Fighting Collection 2 will include new features along with quality of life improvements to help make the collection feel more modern. These include rollback netcode, allowing players to face off against opponents online in all eight titles. There is a training mode with tons of customizable options and 14 supported languages, including English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, Japanese, French, Italian, German, Castilian Spanish, Russian, Polish, Korean, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, and Arabic. There will a museum's worth of content, including music and art galleries with official art, concept art and design documents. There will be other customizable features such as display filters and button customization, mid-game saves and additional quality of life improvements.

Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics includes seven classic games: X-Men Children of the Atom, Marvel Super Heroes, Marvel vs. Capcom: Clash of the Super Heroes, Marvel vs. Capcom 2: New Age of Heroes, Marvel Super Heroes vs. Street Fighter, X-Men vs. Street Fighter, and beat 'em up The Punisher. Pre-orders for Switch and Steam digital versions will be live later today. As an additional bonus, all physical pre-orders will receive an exclusive, 32-page comic featuring legendary characters and Super Heroes from across the various titles in the collection.